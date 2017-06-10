British PM fights for survival ahead of Brexit talks

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May was fighting for survival on Saturday after a failed election gamble undermined her authority and plunged the country into a major political crisis days before talks to leave the European Union start.
