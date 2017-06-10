LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May was fighting for survival on Saturday after a failed election gamble undermined her authority and plunged the country into a major political crisis, days before the start of talks to leave the European Union.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- British PM May fights for survival ahead of Brexit talks - June 10, 2017
- U.S.-backed Syrian militias push into Islamic State-held Raqqa - June 10, 2017
- British PM fights for survival ahead of Brexit talks - June 10, 2017