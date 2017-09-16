British police arrest London bomb suspect at Dover border point

LONDON (Reuters) – Police arrested an 18-year-old man in the departure lounge of the port of Dover on Saturday in what they said was a “very significant” step in the hunt for whoever planted a bomb on a London commuter train that injured 30 people a day earlier.
