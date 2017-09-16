LONDON (Reuters) – British police arrested an 18-year-old man in the southern port of Dover on Saturday in a “significant” development in the hunt for the people behind a London commuter train bombing that injured 30 people a day earlier.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- British police arrest man in hunt for London bombers - September 16, 2017
- EU-U.S. data pact faces first major test of credibility - September 16, 2017
- California lawmakers take anti-Trump stance as session ends - September 16, 2017