LONDON (Reuters) – A second man has been arrested over Friday’s bomb attack on a London underground train that injured 30 people, police said on Sunday, as Britain remained on its highest level of alert with soldiers helping provide security.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- British police arrest second man over London train bomb - September 17, 2017
- Syrian army, allies close in on Islamic State in Deir al-Zor - September 17, 2017
- Second man arrested over London train attack: police - September 17, 2017