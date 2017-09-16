British police hunt for London train bomb suspects

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain deployed hundreds of soldiers at strategic sites on Saturday to free up police to hunt those behind a bomb which injured 29 people on a packed commuter train in London and triggered the country’s highest security level.
