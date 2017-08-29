Broadcom Limited Announces $1.02 Interim Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., and SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broadcom Limited (Nasdaq:AVGO), a leading semiconductor device supplier to the wired, wireless, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly, interim cash dividend of $1.02 per ordinary share. A corresponding distribution will also be paid by the Partnership, of which the Company is the General Partner, to holders of restricted exchangeable limited partnership units (or “REU’s”), in the amount of $1.02 per REU.

The dividend and the distribution are both payable on September 29, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m.) Eastern Time on September 19, 2017.

