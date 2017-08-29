Breaking News
Home / Top News / Broadcom Limited Announces $1.02 Interim Dividend

Broadcom Limited Announces $1.02 Interim Dividend

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., and SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broadcom Limited (Nasdaq:AVGO), a leading semiconductor device supplier to the wired, wireless, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly, interim cash dividend of $1.02 per ordinary share. A corresponding distribution will also be paid by the Partnership, of which the Company is the General Partner, to holders of restricted exchangeable limited partnership units (or “REU’s”), in the amount of $1.02 per REU.

The dividend and the distribution are both payable on September 29, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m.) Eastern Time on September 19, 2017.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a leading designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of digital and analog semiconductor connectivity solutions. Broadcom Limited’s extensive product portfolio serves four primary end markets: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage and industrial & other. Applications for our products in these end markets include: data center networking, home connectivity, set-top box, broadband access, telecommunications equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.

CONTACT: Contact:
Broadcom Limited
Ashish Saran
Investor Relations
+1 408 433 8000
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.