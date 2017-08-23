Breaking News
Home / Top News / “Broadway and Beyond” Gives another Hit Performance at the Scientology Info Center, This Time Celebrating Summer

“Broadway and Beyond” Gives another Hit Performance at the Scientology Info Center, This Time Celebrating Summer

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 20 mins ago

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday August 19th, at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater, Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey, the singing duo, “Broadway and Beyond,” performed their end of summer concert to a packed house.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc28a88e-22ea-4de7-91ae-64d3b50d6131

Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey have performed together as Broadway and Beyond for a little over two decades. Their music involves comedic timing and dramatic presentation. While their roots are in Broadway, they cover a span of musical genres from pop, to jazz, to blues, and country standards. 

“I really love the interactions between the two of them. They are very entertaining,” said one guest remarking on their playful banter and charm performing together. As they said, “We’re like an old married couple, except we’re married to other people.”

Sigal and Godfrey performed songs from Fiddler on the Roof, Gigi, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The King and I, and Annie Get Your Gun performing a song as a showdown of talent and wit. The crowd was raised to their feet several times throughout the concert and at its close, guests demanded an encore from the dynamic duo, which was “Spectacular!”

“This was such a professional presentation,” said one guest.  “We are so lucky to be blessed with these performers of this quality. One guest who had never heard Broadway and Beyond before said, “Wow! I was pleasantly surprised! They have beautiful, beautiful clear voices that blend so well!”

After the concert, guests mingled enjoyed refreshments and, engaged with the performers.

The next performance at the Scientology Information Center will be on Saturday August 26th where Joanie Sigal, the multi-talented performer will return with her theater troupe, The L. Ron Hubbard Golden Age Theater. They will perform an old-time radio show reading of one of Mr. Hubbard’s fiction stories, a western-comedy called, The Magic Quirt, (a small riding whip).

For more information about the event or the Scientology Information Center please contact, Ms. Amber Skjelset, at 727-467-6966 or email her at [email protected]

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.

For more information please visit http://www.scientology-fso.org/ 

CONTACT: Contact Amber Skjelset 
727-467-6966
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.