Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Announces Million Dollar Club Award Winners at Annual Dealer Meeting

Otsego, Minn., Aug. 21, 2017 – Crestliner presented Million Dollar Club awards to 14 dealers at its 2017 dealer meeting, a high-energy event focused on the company’s newest models, marketing initiatives and product innovations.

The Million Dollar Club Award honors dealers whose annual sales of Crestliner products exceeded $1 million. Many of the award winners went above and beyond that threshold, surpassing $2 and $3 million. A complete list of winners can be found at the close of this news release.

“Few things are more gratifying than handing out the Million Dollar Club awards at our dealer meeting,” said Crestliner President Eric Hendrickson. “These awards are a testament to both our dealers’ commitment to the Crestliner brand and to the company’s prominence in the aluminum fishing boat and pontoon markets.”

In addition to the Million Dollar Club awards, Crestliner handed out an Outstanding New Dealer Award and an all-new Advocacy Award. The Boat Place took home Outstanding New Dealer honors one year after becoming a Crestliner dealer, and 30 years into the boat-selling business. Hall’s Marine received the inaugural Award for Advocacy, which recognizes the dealer who makes Crestliner brand advocacy a priority. This includes maintaining a solid business partnership with Crestliner, participating in events and promotions, and offering valuable feedback.

“We were thrilled to hand out an award this year that recognized dealer loyalty, rather than strictly sales,” Hendrickson said. “Being true partners with our dealers is deeply important to our mission and to the success of the company.”

Crestliner’s product portfolio has expanded for model year 2018 to include four new models. The deep-V line-up has added the Bass Hawk bass-fishing boat and the utility-focused Outreach, and the mod-V line-up now includes the Retriever Forward Center Console, ideal for shallow waters, and the SC Heavy Duty, great for catfishing.

“This year’s new models represent the company’s forward momentum,” Hendrickson said. “I have no doubt these boats will be greatly successful, thanks in large part to our remarkable dealer network. We look forward to another year in partnership.”

2017 Million Dollar Club awardees:

Wilson Marine, Brighton, MI

Alufishingboats B.V., The Netherlands

River City Sports, Bismarck, ND

Pacific Marine Center, Madera, CA

Free Spirit Marine, Edmonton, AB

Hernesman Boat Group, Grand Rapids, Moorhead, Duluth and Bemidji, MN

Mountain Top Marine, Lexington, SC

LMC Marine Center, Houston, TX

Hall’s Marine, Muncy, PA

Central Georgia Marina, Inc., Macon, GA

Rapid Marine Group, Ham Lake, Shakopee, Sauk Rapids and Rogers, MN

Cedar Lake Sales, West Bend, WI

Ken’s Sports, Inc., Kaukauna, WI

White’s Marine Center, Pittsburg, MO

