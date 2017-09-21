Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Partners with MarineTech on New Power Steering System

Breaking News
Otsego, Minn., Sept. 21, 2017 – Crestliner Boats, along with Brunswick Boat Group’s freshwater brands, is partnering exclusively with marine accessory manufacturer MarineTech Products to incorporate Panther XPS, a hybrid cable and hydraulic power steering system, into its aluminum boats.

“We view this partnership with MarineTech as a huge step forward in technology for our line-up,” said Jake Mirabal, Crestliner Product Manager. “We’re always looking for ways to make performance more efficient and intuitive, and the Panther XPS helps accomplish just that.”

The Panther XPS combines cable and hydraulic steering by using stored power that delivers high-pressure hydraulic fluid to a patented cylinder so the pump only operates when needed, as opposed to typical pumps that run continuously or turn on when the steering wheel receives steering input. This results in the XPS using only 10 percent of the typical run time for power-assisted systems, delivering huge power savings and a reduced risk of draining the battery.

The Panther XPS’s hybrid steering system also reverts to cable steering in the unlikely event of a power hydraulic system failure, giving Crestliner owners added peace of mind while out on the water.

“We’re so pleased to be working with such a strong company to unveil this power steering system,” said Larry Grundtner, president of MarineTech Products. “Crestliner will be able to offer their customers an innovative product at a great price, and the partnership will lend a lot of credibility to the Panther brand, as well.”

About Crestliner
Located in Otsego, Minn., Crestliner boats and pontoons are crafted with an uncompromising mix of functional design, all-welded aluminum construction and a relentless commitment to excellence. Since 1946, Crestliner has been making boats forged with strength and defined by durability. As a world-wide leader, Crestliner continues to redefine the industry with boats built to last. A testament to our quality and craftsmanship, Crestliner has received the CSI Award of Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for Aluminum Outboard Boats for 10 consecutive years. Learn more about Crestliner and its line of boats by visiting crestliner.com.

Crestliner is a division of Brunswick Corporation, a leader in the recreational marine industry, at brunswick.com.

About Brunswick
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s  leading consumer brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Lankhorst Taselaar, Payne’s Marine and BLA parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group  and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit http://www.brunswick.com.

About MarineTech Products
MarineTech Products is a family-owned manufacturer of marine accessories under seven product brands: Panther, Panther XPS, Panther King Pin Anchors, TrollMaster, Navigator, EZ-Steer, and Angler’s Pal. MarineTech is headquartered in Vadnais Heights, Minn.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:      Lori Kneeland
[email protected]
(763) 241-2625

