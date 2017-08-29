CaiTerra International Energy Corporation: Q3 Interim Financial Statements Filed

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CaiTerra International Energy Corporation (TSX-V:CTI) (the “Company“) is pleased to report that it has filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities its interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The interim financial statements along with the related management discussion and analysis (MD&A) may be viewed on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: Contact Information CaiTerra International Energy Corporation Songning Shen Chief Executive Officer (403) 875-2129 CaiTerra International Energy Corporation Perla Woo President (403) 827-6328