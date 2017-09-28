Calian Recognized as Top Military Friendly Employer for Third Year Running

Breaking News
OTTAWA, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Once again, Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) has received Canada Company’s Military Employment Transition (MET) Top Employer Award, which recognizes the company as one of the best employers for Canadian Veterans and serving-member spouses.

Calian received the award, for a third consecutive year, at an event at the Canadian War Museum this month. Each year, a selection committee chooses the award recipients based on their contributions towards hiring Veterans and Reservists.

“We’re thrilled to once again receive recognition for our dedication in this area. Calian recognizes the incredible skill set that military personnel bring to private sector and we will continue to help these deserving men and women successfully transition to civilian life. Providing relevant and rewarding jobs is one of the ways that we’re proud to help,” said Kevin Ford, CEO. 

Calian welcomes the challenge issued by Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. The Minister has called on corporate Canada to recognize the value of the skills of Veterans and to help welcome them into the civilian workforce. Calian is pleased to be a leader in this area.

“Canada Company has been awarding our MET Top Employer Awards to deserving companies since 2015,” said Angela Mondou, Honorary Colonel and President and CEO of Canada Company. “We feel these outstanding companies are helping shift the culture of Canada to becoming a more military-friendly nation. Congratulations to Calian on winning this prestigious award and ultimately helping to build a better Canada.”

Canada Company’s MET Program was originally developed in 2012 in concert with the Department of National Defence and Veteran Affairs Canada. It is comprised of more than 250 Canadian Companies that are committed to hiring Veterans and Reservists. They are a collection of like-minded organizations that are committed to hiring transitioning Canadian Armed Forces members, active Reserve members and Veterans. They report their hiring numbers quarterly and attend meetings live or by teleconference to share best practices related to hiring.

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,800 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company’s capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world’s space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains.

