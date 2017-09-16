SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – California lawmakers voted to become a sanctuary state, tussled over hot-button environmental issues and urged other states to refuse to cooperate with President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission as their legislative year ended early on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- British police arrest man in hunt for London bombers - September 16, 2017
- EU-U.S. data pact faces first major test of credibility - September 16, 2017
- California lawmakers take anti-Trump stance as session ends - September 16, 2017