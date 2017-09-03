Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha arrested over alleged plot with U.S.

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was arrested in a police raid on his home early on Sunday and veteran Prime Minister Hun Sen accused him of treason with the backing of the United States.
