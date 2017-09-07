Cambridge Security Seals Announces Two Key Additions As Rapid Growth Continues

POMONA, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader in tamper-evident seals and security solutions, recently announced two key senior-level hires in response to the rapidly escalating demand for the New York-based manufacturer’s products. Jeffrey Martin has joined CSS as Production Manager, a new position specifically created to oversee the shift supervision and ongoing training programs of the company’s 24-7 manufacturing operations. In addition, Forrest Anderson has assumed the position of Regional Sales Manager, where he will be responsible for managing the business development and servicing of customers in the western United States region.

Martin was previously the Production Supervisor at Interplex NAS, and brings to the company an extensive manufacturing background focused around injection molding, quality control, employee training, and shift management.

“We are extremely pleased to add such an experienced and talented production professional as Jeff to the CSS team,” stated Kris Hedstrom, Vice President of Manufacturing for Cambridge Security Seals. “His expertise and commitment to training and continuous improvement will certainly benefit our customers, and will enhance our ability further develop the manufacturing and leadership skills of our growing base of employees.”

Anderson is an experienced sales executive in the North American security seals market. He began his career at Stoffel Seals, and remained with the company for the past seven years after it was acquired as part of a private-equity fueled consolidation of security seals manufacturers.

“Forrest has over a decade’s worth of product and industry expertise that will benefit our customers,” explained Brian Lyle, President of Cambridge Security Seals. “He is very respected and well-liked by customers, and is a wonderful addition to our rapidly expanding company.”

Cambridge Security Seals is one of America’s most rapidly growing private companies, as ranked by Inc. Magazine. CSS credits its customer-centric philosophy and high-performance products for its explosive year-over-year growth since its founding as an American manufacturing company in 2010.

“I am thrilled to have joined Cambridge Security Seals,” said Anderson. “I have watched CSS emerge as a true industry leader, and am excited to contribute to its culture of innovation and pace-setting dedication to high-performance quality products and customer satisfaction.”

Cambridge Security Seals can be contacted at 845-520-4111 or via email at [email protected]

About Cambridge Security Seals

Cambridge Security Seals, a privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper evident, tamper resistant, and high-security loss prevention seals to customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s dedication to uncompromising quality, dedicated customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security. CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including airlines, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, retail, cash handling, rail transportation, government, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and agriculture.

Cambridge Security Seals’ commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader.

The backbone of Cambridge Security Seals is a diversified team of technical experts and business professionals, including experienced engineering, design, production, and logistics specialists. This unique blend of management and production expertise enables the company to provide an unmatched level of value. For more information about Cambridge Security Seals, please visit http://www.cambridgeseals.com.