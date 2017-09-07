Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cambridge Security Seals Announces Two Key Additions As Rapid Growth Continues

Cambridge Security Seals Announces Two Key Additions As Rapid Growth Continues

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

POMONA, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader in tamper-evident seals and security solutions, recently announced two key senior-level hires in response to the rapidly escalating demand for the New York-based manufacturer’s products.  Jeffrey Martin has joined CSS as Production Manager, a new position specifically created to oversee the shift supervision and ongoing training programs of the company’s 24-7 manufacturing operations.  In addition, Forrest Anderson has assumed the position of Regional Sales Manager, where he will be responsible for managing the business development and servicing of customers in the western United States region. 

Martin was previously the Production Supervisor at Interplex NAS, and brings to the company an extensive manufacturing background focused around injection molding, quality control, employee training, and shift management.

“We are extremely pleased to add such an experienced and talented production professional as Jeff to the CSS team,” stated Kris Hedstrom, Vice President of Manufacturing for Cambridge Security Seals. “His expertise and commitment to training and continuous improvement will certainly benefit our customers, and will enhance our ability further develop the manufacturing and leadership skills of our growing base of employees.”

Anderson is an experienced sales executive in the North American security seals market.  He began his career at Stoffel Seals, and remained with the company for the past seven years after it was acquired as part of a private-equity fueled consolidation of security seals manufacturers.

“Forrest has over a decade’s worth of product and industry expertise that will benefit our customers,” explained Brian Lyle, President of Cambridge Security Seals. “He is very respected and well-liked by customers, and is a wonderful addition to our rapidly expanding company.”

Cambridge Security Seals is one of America’s most rapidly growing private companies, as ranked by Inc. Magazine. CSS credits its customer-centric philosophy and high-performance products for its explosive year-over-year growth since its founding as an American manufacturing company in 2010.

“I am thrilled to have joined Cambridge Security Seals,” said Anderson. “I have watched CSS emerge as a true industry leader, and am excited to contribute to its culture of innovation and pace-setting dedication to high-performance quality products and customer satisfaction.”

Cambridge Security Seals can be contacted at 845-520-4111 or via email at [email protected]

About Cambridge Security Seals

Cambridge Security Seals, a privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper evident, tamper resistant, and high-security loss prevention seals to customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s dedication to uncompromising quality, dedicated customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security.  CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including airlines, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, retail, cash handling, rail transportation, government, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and agriculture.

Cambridge Security Seals’ commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader.

The backbone of Cambridge Security Seals is a diversified team of technical experts and business professionals, including experienced engineering, design, production, and logistics specialists. This unique blend of management and production expertise enables the company to provide an unmatched level of value. For more information about Cambridge Security Seals, please visit http://www.cambridgeseals.com.

CONTACT: Contact:
Guerlyne Guercy
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.