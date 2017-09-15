VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cameo Resources Corp. (TSX Venture:CRU) (OTC:SIDNF) (“CAMEO” or the “Company”) will be applying to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval to extend the expiry date of 893,333 common share purchase warrants that were issued as part of a non-brokered private placement completed by the Company in September 2015. The Warrants are exercisable for common shares of Cameo at a price of $1.25 per share. The Company is proposing to extend the expiry date of the warrants by an additional twenty-four (24) months to 4:30 p.m., Vancouver time on September 24, 2019. All other terms and conditions of the warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same. The proposed extension of the expiry is conditional upon the receipt of Exchange approval.
Cameo Resources Corp. is focused on enhancing shareholder value through astute acquisitioning of exceptional projects in perceived undervalued situations. The Company is continuing to seek out viable opportunities. Please see the news release dated August 22, 2017 for more information concerning proposed transaction.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
CAMEO RESOURCES CORP.
“Akash Patel”
Akash Patel
President
For further information, please contact
Akash Patel
President
Email: [email protected]
www.cameoresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Cameo Resources Corp. Warrant Extension - September 15, 2017
- Dalmac Energy Announces Closing of Working Capital Loan With President & Chief Executive Officer - September 15, 2017
- Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO & Executive Director Tom Cochran on District Court Decision in Chicago v. Sessions - September 15, 2017