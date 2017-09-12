Capgemini SE : 2017 Capital Market Day

Press Relations Contact:

2017 Capital Market Day

Paris, September 12, 2017 – Capgemini is holding today its Capital Market Day dedicated to financial analysts and investors in London, in one of its 10 “Applied Innovation Exchange” centers.

The Group will notably further illustrate the rapid transition of its business toward Digital and Cloud which represented 35% of its revenues in the first half of the 2017, and will provide a general Group update.

The Group reiterates its targets for 2017 and confirms its ambition to achieve a medium-term operating margin between 12.5% and 13.0% and organic growth between 5% and 7%.

Presentations used during the event will be available on our investor website at:

https://www.capgemini.com/investor/events/capital-market-day-2017.

