Capgemini SE : 2017 Capital Market Day

Press Relations Contact:
Christel Lerouge
Tel.:+33 1 47 54 50 71

Investor Relations Contact:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

2017 Capital Market Day

Paris, September 12, 2017 – Capgemini is holding today its Capital Market Day dedicated to financial analysts and investors in London, in one of its 10 “Applied Innovation Exchange” centers.

The Group will notably further illustrate the rapid transition of its business toward Digital and Cloud which represented 35% of its revenues in the first half of the 2017, and will provide a general Group update.

The Group reiterates its targets for 2017 and confirms its ambition to achieve a medium-term operating margin between 12.5% and 13.0% and organic growth between 5% and 7%.

Presentations used during the event will be available on our investor website at:
https://www.capgemini.com/investor/events/capital-market-day-2017.

About Capgemini

With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th Anniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on Rightshore®, its worldwide delivery model.

Learn more about us at www.capgemini.com.

Rightshore® is a trademark belonging to Capgemini

DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may include projections, estimates, assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations and services and product development, as well as statements, regarding future performance or events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “may”, “would” “should” or the negatives of these terms and similar expressions. Although Cap Gemini’s management currently believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including without limitation risks identified in Cap Gemini’s Registration Document available on Cap Gemini’s website), because they relate to future events and depend on future circumstances that may or may not occur and may be different from those anticipated, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Cap Gemini. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed in, implied by or projected by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not intended to and do not give any assurances or comfort as to future events or results. Other than as required by applicable law, Cap Gemini does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87973d9c-b3bd-4a49-8e2b-2ad1309c5228

