Breaking News
Home / Top News / CareTrust REIT Provides an Update on its Texas Properties

CareTrust REIT Provides an Update on its Texas Properties

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As flooding continues in Houston and along the Texas Gulf Coast, CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) provided an update on the status of its assets in the region.

“Our first thoughts are for the people, especially the residents, patients and caregivers, who live and work in those healthcare facilities,” said Greg Stapley, CareTrust REIT’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We wish them the best, and acknowledge that no one has been untouched by these events.”

Mr. Stapley reported that all CareTrust REIT assets in the region have thus far escaped flooding and other material damage. Seven of CareTrust REIT’s 164 properties are located directly in the areas hit hardest flooding and high winds, but only The Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, a 56-bed skilled nursing facility in Victoria, Texas which is operated by an affiliate of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG), was materially impacted by the storm.

While the Victoria facility suffered no flooding and incurred only minor wind damage, widespread utility outages in the Victoria area necessitated the evacuation of the facility’s 48 residents to other Ensign-affiliated skilled nursing facilities in San Antonio, about two hours away. Ensign officials reported that the temporarily-displaced residents are doing fine, and will return to Victoria in the coming weeks as power and other essential services are restored to the area.

“The swiftness and efficiency with which Ensign’s local care teams responded to the crisis was not surprising,” said Mr. Stapley. “Their outstanding leaders and caregivers first ensured the safety and comfort of their patients, and then quickly pivoted to helping fellow employees and their families,” he added. Both CareTrust REIT and Ensign officials continue to monitor the situation for potential threats to patients, employees and property, and for opportunities to help others affected by high water, winds and utility outages.

About CareTrust REITTM

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 164 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 23 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities nationwide to acquire additional properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

 

CONTACT: Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.