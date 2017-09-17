Caribbean braces again as Maria could become hurricane on Sunday

(Reuters) – Tropical Storm Maria was expected to reach hurricane status later on Sunday, and hurricane watches were in effect for several Caribbean islands, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
