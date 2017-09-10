Caribbean faces hard road to recovery after Irma’s ravages

HAVANA (Reuters) – From Cuba to Antigua, Caribbean islanders began counting the cost of Hurricane Irma on Sunday after the brutal storm left a trail of death, destruction and chaos that could take the tourist-dependent region years to recover from.
