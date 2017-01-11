CCHR Florida Showcases Museum on the History of Psychiatry and Human Rights Violations

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In announcement of its Open House for the New Year, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Florida, a non-profit mental health watchdog group which was started in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz, invites all to tour its museum in downtown Clearwater. Since opening the new headquarters for the CCHR Florida in July of 2015, there have been over 3,700 tours of the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum, which presents the unvarnished history of psychiatry while also providing information on the state of psychiatry today. The museum is open to the general public from 10am to 10pm daily and tours are free.

“People have the right to know the truth about psychiatry and we are here to make sure people get the cold, hard facts,” stated Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida.

The headquarters has also hosted or participated in almost 200 events designed to educate individuals on their rights under the mental health law of Florida commonly referred to as the Baker Act.

“Our goal is to ensure that Floridians know their rights under this law, especially parents since minors may legally be sent for involuntary examination without parental knowledge or consent,” said Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida. “The museum tours and events help us to accomplish this goal faster and more effectively.”

Working to educate as many families as possible, CCHR has mailed 124,000 postcards to families in Florida directing them to a website where they can learn more about the law and download a legal form to help protect their children from unnecessary involuntary examination.

About the Citizens Commission on Human Rights:

It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’” For more information visit, www.cchrflorida.org

