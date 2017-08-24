CELEBRATE INSPIRATION AND ELEGANCE AT WINTERTHUR’S 54th ANNUAL DELAWARE ANTIQUES SHOW, NOVEMBER 10 – 12, 2017

Winterthur, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrate inspiration and elegance at Winterthur’s 54th Annual Delaware Antiques Show, a spectacular showcase of art, antiques, and design featuring 60 exceptional dealers, November 10 – 12, 2017, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington. The show will feature architect Gil Schafer III, one of the world’s experts on contemporary classical architecture, as Honorary Chair and Keynote Lecturer.

The Delaware Antiques Show is one of the nation’s most acclaimed shows, featuring the best of American antiques and decorative arts, including furniture, paintings, rugs, ceramics, silver and jewelry.

“Gil Schafer is one of the founders of a huge movement, nationally and globally, to honor the elements of classical architecture,” said J. Thomas Savage, Winterthur Director of Museum Affairs. “When he was studying at the Yale School of Architecture, there was no training on the proportions and principles of classical architecture. To address this void, Gil and others recognized the need to form an organization to teach what was no longer taught in universities.” From 1999 to 2006, he served as the President and then Chairman of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, the nation’s leading resource for the classical tradition in architecture and its allied arts.

The grandson and great-great-grandson of architects, Schafer, grew up in a variety of locales – including the Midwest, the Northeast, Georgia, California, and the Bahamas – each contributing to his sense of what makes places unique and how architectural traditions and lifestyle are influenced by context. An Architectural Digest AD 100 member, he earned a Master’s of Architecture degree from the Yale. In a speech, he once emphasized the “history and the future of classicism as a living language for artistic expression and the making of good buildings.”

Schafer has focused on residential projects for more than 25 years and often lectures around the country on the relevance and livability of traditional residential architecture today. He will open the show Friday, November 10, at 10:00 am with the Keynote Lecture, “Creating Places to Call Home: How Tradition, Style, and Memory Can Inspire Ways of Living.” After the lecture, he will sign his latest book, A PLACE TO CALL HOME: Tradition, Style, and Memory in the New American House.



Celebrate the opening of the show with friends, cocktails, and exclusive early shopping at the Opening Night Party, Thursday, November 9, from 5:00 – 9:00 pm.

Tickets are on sale now and are valid for all three days. General Admission tickets include all special lectures Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets to the Opening Night Party are sold separately and are not included in General Admission. For more information or to purchase tickets online, please email [email protected], visit winterthur.org/das, or call 800.448.3883.

The Biggs Museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary at the Delaware Antique Show, showcasing its unique mixture of regionally and nationally significant fine and decorative arts from 1700 to the present. At Twenty-Five: Distinguishing the Biggs Museum of American Art will feature new accessions, many never exhibited before, to emphasize the distinctive quality, imagination, and histories of the arts in Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Delaware Antiques Show is sponsored by Wilmington Trust and benefits educational programming at Winterthur.

Lectures at the 54th Annual Delaware Antiques Show

Friday, November 10 – KEYNOTE LECTURE

10:00 am – Gil Schafer III, founder of internationally acclaimed G. P. Schafer Architect, PLLC.

“Creating Places to Call Home: How Tradition, Style, and Memory Can Inspire Ways of Living.”

Saturday, November 11

2:00 pm – Winterthur Program in American Material Culture Presents Young Scholars:

Trent Rhodes, Lois F. McNeil Fellow, Winterthur

“Southern Collecting in the Post-Civil War Era: A Case Study of Barbara Fritchie’s Desk-and-Bookcase.”

Candice Candeto, Lois F. McNeil Fellow, Winterthur

“The Shop of Robert Stewart: Work and Wealth in the Antebellum Natchez Furniture Trade.”

Sunday, November 12

2:00 pm – Sandy Brown, Winterthur Interior Designer, Winterthur Design Associates; Allied Member, ASID, IFDA.

“The Well-Dressed Window: Curtains at Winterthur.”

Show Hours

Friday, November 10 – 11:00 am – 6:00 pm (Keynote Lecture at 10:00 am)

Saturday, November 11 – 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, November 12 – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

General Admission

$15; $13 Winterthur Members; children under 12 free. Tickets are valid for all three days of the show.

Tickets to the Opening Night Party are sold separately and are not included in General Admission:

Sponsor: $225. Early entrance at 5:00 pm.

Patron: $175. Entrance at 6:00 pm.

Young Collector (guests age 35 and under): $125. Entrance at 6:00 pm.

All tickets include unlimited daily admission to the show. For more information or to purchase tickets online, please email [email protected], visit winterthur.org/das, or call 800.448.3883.

Group Rates

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Please call 800.448.3883 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

Location

The Chase Center on the Riverfront is at 815 Justison Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801. For directions, click on Get Directions or contact the Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware at riverfrontwilm.com, 302.425.4890.

For additional information and updates on the exciting lineup at this year’s Delaware Antiques Show, please email [email protected], visit www.winterthur.org/das

Winterthur—known worldwide for its preeminent collection of American decorative arts, naturalistic gardens, and research library for the study of American art and material culture—offers a variety of tours, exhibitions, programs, and activities throughout the year. General admission includes a tour of some of the most notable spaces in the 175-room house as well as access to the Winterthur Garden and Galleries, special exhibitions, a narrated tram tour (weather permitting), the Campbell Collection of Soup Tureens, and the Enchanted Woods children’s garden. $20 adults; $18 for students and seniors; $5 for ages 2–11.

Museum hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesday – Sunday. Winterthur, located on Route 52, six miles northwest of Wilmington, Delaware, and five miles south of U.S. Route 1, is closed on Mondays (except during Yuletide), Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day. Winterthur is committed to accessible programming for all. For information, including special services, call 800.448.3883, 302.888.4600, or TTY 302.888.4907, or visit http://winterthur.org/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/981542bc-b35b-4470-b31c-53b0c232bdc0

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a52276c-f29b-4c52-b6f0-be3ab25291c2

