Celebrity Hair Stylist & Hair Expert Kim Kimble Launching Her New Product Line Exclusively With HSN

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kim Kimble, one of Hollywood’s most sought after celebrity hairdressers and hair expert, is launching her new product line, Kim Kimble Professional Products exclusively with HSN (Nasdaq:HSNI) on December 29th at 6PM and December 30th at 6AM, 1PM and 9PM. Kim’s innovative product line, which is designed for all hair types, will include a hair styling tool and products that are equipped with the latest technology to restore vitality and enhance manageability, even while using heat as a styling aid.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9db6284b-364d-49dd-b1ee-6db6aa6c353a

“I’m a true believer that ‘Style and Healthy Hair Should Co-Exist,’ so that is why I created the product line. The Kim Kimble Silk Hair Collection is designed to strengthen and create gorgeous silky hair for every hair type and hair texture,” noted Kim Kimble. “I’m truly excited to be working with HSN on the launch of my new product line, which allows me to to share my expertise and knowledge of working on celebrity hair with the world, so now everyone can experience great hair.”

Kim will first introduce her new Silk product line, featuring a trio of intense moisturizing products infused with an herbal melange and botanical oils that penetrate deep into the hair cuticles and scalp to revive dry, frazzled hair; the Kim Kimble Silk Treatment Shampoo, is a gentle and revitalizing shampoo that helps increase manageability, reduce breakage and improve elasticity; the Kim Kimble Silk Conditioner, a moisturizing conditioner that delivers nutrients deep into the cuticle to restores the moisture balance to dry hair and leaving it feeling soft, silky; and the Silk Treatment Leave-in conditioner, is formulated with silk proteins to rejuvenate over-processed hair, smooth hair cuticles, reduce breakage and split ends, which increases the shine and makes the hair feel silky.

The Kim Kimble Silk Collection also includes the Silk Vapor Iron, a lightweight flat iron with a vapor-infusing ability that allows you to straighten while protecting & infusing the hair with vitamin-rich Argan Oil (4 oz. product included), as well as luxurious hair maintenance products, silk pillowcase, silk-covered hair rollers, and silk slumber caps.

“As a third generation hair stylist, Kim Kimble brings to HSN a wealth of knowledge and expertise, as it relates to hair care,” said Alicia Valenica, SVP of Beauty, HSN. “We’re thrilled to partner with Kim and provide her with a platform to share her passion and educate our customers about haircare. Kim has developed a unique and innovative set of tools and products that work together to solve a variety of our customers needs. ”

Kim will return to HSN this spring to share products from her Bounce Back Curl Collection, which include items for curly hair, both scientifically formulated to give curly hair enhanced curl definition and moisture. For more information, visit www.HSN.com (keywords: Kim Kimble) and join the conversation @HSN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WE tv’s fifth season of LA Hair, featuring Kim Kimble, kicks off on January 5th. Check your local listings for additional information.

About Kim Kimble:

Kim Kimble is one of the most sought after hairstylists and hair expert in the entertainment industry. Her work can be seen in television, concerts, magazines, music videos, film and beauty expos. Through her dedication, talent, and skill, she has worked with such high profile celebrities as Beyoncé Knowles, Mary J Blige, Garcelle Beauvais, Shakira, Gabrielle Union, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Serena and Venus Williams, among others.

Kim was trained at the Universal College of Beauty of Los Angeles in Leimert Park, Culver City College of Beauty, Vidal Sassoon Academy, and Dudley Cosmetology University in North Carolina. In 1995, Kim opened her first salon, Phase II Hair Salon, and in 2000 opened her second salon Kimble Hair Studio in West Hollywood. Kimberly’s film industry break was the 1996 film, ‘B.A.P.S.,’ starring Halle Berry and directed by Robert Townsend. From there Kim went on to do television shows like ‘The Parenthood,’ ‘Jamie Foxx,’ and ‘Moesha.’ However, Kim’s artistry shines most when fashioning period styles in films such as ‘Dreamgirls’ and ‘Cadillac Records’ where she respectively recreated the looks of Diana Ross and Etta James for Beyoncé.

With her high profile client base and her reputation as one of the industry’s most sought after hair professionals, Kim Kimble has styled hair for major cosmetic companies including L’Oreal, CoverGirl, and Neutrogena, and has also worked on campaigns for Pepsi, American Express, and True Star for Tommy Hilfiger. Kimberly’s cutting edge hairstyles and innovative contributions to the world of beauty have been featured in hundreds of magazines including: Italian Vogue, Vogue, V, W, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Rolling Stone, InStyle, Essence, Us Weekly, Blender and Seventeen, among others. Kim has created looks for numerous magazine covers, album covers, music videos and commercials.

About HSN:

HSN is a leading entertainment and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, inspiration, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in Health & Beauty, Jewelry, Home/Lifestyle, fashion/Accessories, and Electronics. HSN broadcasts live to approximately 94 million households in the US 24/7 and its website – hsn.com features more than 50,000 product videos. Mobile applications include HSN apps for iPad, iPhone and Android. HSN, founded 39 years ago as the first shopping network, is an operating segment of HSN, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSNI). For more information, please visit www.HSN.com, or follow @HSN on Facebook and Twitter.

