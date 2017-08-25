CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announces the following webcast:, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Central time or 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
http://www.centerpointenergy.com – Click “Investors”, click the link “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call Webcast”
Live via the Internet – Simply log on the web at the address above.
CONTACT: Brandi Summersill - (713) 207-6500
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call - August 25, 2017
- QC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results - August 25, 2017
- NexC Partners Corp. Announces Proposal to Convert NEXC Into an Open-End Fund - August 25, 2017