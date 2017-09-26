Ceridian’s 30th Annual INSIGHTS Customer Forum Draws Human Capital Management Thought Leaders, Innovators & Collaborators

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, announces it will host its 30th annual customer forum, INSIGHTS 2017, at the ARIA Resort & Casino from October 2-6, 2017. Each year, business leaders from all over the world attend INSIGHTS to enhance their understanding of human capital management technology and discuss best practices to help prepare their organizations for the future of work.

“Human capital management technology continues to play a pivotal role in helping organizations achieve operational excellence and deliver an exceptional employee experience,” said David Ossip, CEO, Ceridian. “At this year’s forum, we look forward to gathering with incredible thought leaders to discuss the future of HCM technology and to celebrate our thirty years of customer success.”

INSIGHTS 2017 will feature:

Keynote Speakers : Ceridian’s David Ossip and inspirational guests including Magic Johnson, Kat Cole, Billy Beane and Daniel Pink will share their entrepreneurial insight and expertise;

: Ceridian’s David Ossip and inspirational guests including Magic Johnson, Kat Cole, Billy Beane and Daniel Pink will share their entrepreneurial insight and expertise; Customer Speakers : Hear from the likes of the Houston Texans, Guitar Center and ACCO Brands among others, about their HCM journey, lessons learned, best practices and return on investment;

: Hear from the likes of the Houston Texans, Guitar Center and ACCO Brands among others, about their HCM journey, lessons learned, best practices and return on investment; Dayforce FIT: A new, 1.5 day accelerated Dayforce product training with sessions covering payroll auditing and year-end, workforce management configuration and recruiting;

A new, 1.5 day accelerated Dayforce product training with sessions covering payroll auditing and year-end, workforce management configuration and recruiting; Ceridian Women’s Network (CWN) Summit : Now in its second year, the CWN Summit will engage Ceridian customers, partners and employees in discussions on equity, diversity and leadership in today’s workplace;

: Now in its second year, the CWN Summit will engage Ceridian customers, partners and employees in discussions on equity, diversity and leadership in today’s workplace; The Ceridian XOXO Awards: This annual program recognizes organizations who have realized outstanding return-on-investment leveraging a combination of Ceridian products, service and best practices;

This annual program recognizes organizations who have realized outstanding return-on-investment leveraging a combination of Ceridian products, service and best practices; Session Tracks: Informative break-out sessions on Dayforce HCM, compliance and legislation, and professional development;

Informative break-out sessions on Dayforce HCM, compliance and legislation, and professional development; Educational Opportunities: Attendees have the option to earn valuable APA, CPA, SHRM, HRCI and HRPA Continuing Education credits and get certified in human capital management by earning a Ceridian University diploma.

INSIGHTS attendees will also get a glimpse of new and recent additions to the Dayforce lineup, including:

Dayforce Payroll – UK extends Dayforce’s native payroll capabilities to the UK to bring together payroll, HR and time & attendance for UK organizations. With real-time payroll calculation, payroll and tax data is always current.

extends Dayforce’s native payroll capabilities to the UK to bring together payroll, HR and time & attendance for UK organizations. With real-time payroll calculation, payroll and tax data is always current. Dayforce Learning offers an integrated learning management system (LMS) that allows employers to educate and engage their people throughout the employee life-cycle.

offers an integrated learning management system (LMS) that allows employers to educate and engage their people throughout the employee life-cycle. Dayforce Predictive Analytics applies machine learning algorithms to employee data, giving managers and executives a new tool to evaluate employee flight risk and identify and address reasons contributing to employee turnover.

applies machine learning algorithms to employee data, giving managers and executives a new tool to evaluate employee flight risk and identify and address reasons contributing to employee turnover. Dayforce Compensation Management provides managers with the tools to effectively target and maximize the impact of employee compensation, offering increased transparency while helping to address equitable pay issues.

For more information about INSIGHTS 2017, and to hear from Ceridian customers on why they find the conference valuable, please visit: http://insights.ceridian.com/program/agenda-at-a-glance/. Use the #CeridianINSIGHTS Twitter hashtag to stay up to date on all forum information and connect with other professionals.

About INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS is Ceridian’s annual customer forum, which brings together business leaders from all over the world to enhance their knowledge and understanding of human capital management technology, share thought leadership, and discuss best practices to help prepare their organizations for the future of work. INSIGHTS 2017 will take place at the ARIA Resort & Casino, October 2-6, 2017.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

At Ceridian, we create innovative technology that organizations around the world use to attract, develop, manage and pay their people. Our award-winning Dayforce solution helps our customers manage compliance, make better decisions, develop great teams behaviour and drive engagement with their employees. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™. For more information call 1-877-237-4342 or visit www.ceridian.ca.

Follow Ceridian on: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Teri Murphy

416.987.2987 x2117

[email protected]