CF&B Communication : Paris October 4 & 5, 2017 – 250 Top Managers, 400 investors in One-to-One

(Paris) – Next October 4&5, CF&B Communication is organizing the 17th consecutive edition of the “Large & MidCap Event”, the unique independent forum in Europe where over 250 listed company leaders are meeting 400 institutional investors in one-on-one.

EnterNext and Euronext are again the exclusive Premium partners of the event, supporting traded securities every year since the first edition, meeting with European institutional investors so as to present them with their added value, and thereby enhancing the visibility of medium capitalizations among investors.

250 business executives from companies listed in Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and New York.

Market caps: from €4M to 13bn.

Sectors: all.

Over 400 institutional investors (Europe, UK, USA).

One-on-one, Discovery meetings, presentations in Group meetings, Speed meetings.

The 17th “Large & MidCap Event”, created and organized by CF&B Communication is the only European and totally independent event enabling traded companies to meet with new investors who are not necessarily clients of their usual financial partners.

CF&B Communication thanks the Prime Partner Brokers and Listing Sponsors assisting the issuers present: Degroof Petercam (Benelux), Gilbert Dupont (France), Invest Securities (France), Midcap Partners (France), CFO Sim (Italy), KT&Partners (Italy), as well as Sponsors supporting this asset class: TribRating for SMEs & MidCaps in collaboration with Euler Hermes and Moody’s investor services, Caceis Investor Services, SFAF (French Association of Financial Analysts).

The next events organized by CF&B Communication in 2017 are: the Madrid European “Midcap Event” of November 14, the Geneva European “Midcap Event” of November 28&29, and the Paris “Invest Securities BioMed Event®” of November 19.

