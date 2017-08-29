AFFECTO PLC — STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE — 29 AUGUST 2017 at 17:00 EET

CGI NORDIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED WILL COMMENCE THE RECOMMENDED VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AFFECTO PLC ON 30 AUGUST 2017

CGI Nordic Investments Limited (the “Offeror“), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of CGI Group, Inc., and Affecto Plc have on 21 August 2017 entered into a Combination Agreement under which the Offeror has undertaken to make a voluntary public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Affecto that are not owned by Affecto or any of its subsidiaries (the “Tender Offer“). The Offeror has on 22 August 2017 announced the Tender Offer pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Pursuant to the press release published by the Offeror today, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer. According to the tender offer document the acceptance period under the Tender Offer will commence on 30 August 2017 at 9.30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on 27 September 2017 at 4.00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the acceptance period is extended pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

The press release of the Offeror referred to above, including also the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, is attached in its entirety as Appendix 1 to this stock exchange release.

AFFECTO PLC

Board of Directors

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information, please contact:

Affecto

Chairperson of the Board, Magdalena Persson

tel. +46 733 920 508

e-mail [email protected]

CEO, Juko Hakala

tel. +358 20 577 7450

e-mail [email protected]

CGI IN THE NORDICS IN BRIEF

With nearly 8,000 professionals in 55 offices across Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway and Sweden, CGI has a strong local presence across the Nordic IT services market. With a deep commitment to being the best in its industry across the Nordics and around the world, CGI serves as a market leader in end-to-end IT and business consulting services, solutions and outsourcing services. CGI’s Nordic operation serves thousands of clients in public and private organisations to help them achieve operational efficiencies while harnessing innovation to better serve the digital needs of their customers and citizens.

CGI IN BRIEF

Founded in 1976, CGI Group Inc. is the fifth largest independent information technology and business process services firm in the world. Approximately 70,000 professionals serve thousands of global clients from offices and delivery centers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, leveraging a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-end business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management as well as 150 IP-based services and solutions. With annual revenue in excess of C$10 billion and an order backlog exceeding C$20 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Website: www.cgi.com

AFFECTO IN BRIEF

Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Affecto’s expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.

