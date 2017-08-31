Change of Number of Shares and Votes in Karolinska Development

STOCKHOLM – August 31, 2017. The number of series B shares in Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) has increased by 24,404 shares via conversion of convertible loans and allotment of shares to participants in the share-based incentive program (PSP 2014) decided by the Annual General Meeting in 2014.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are 64,361,100 shares, representing a total of 77,888,982 votes outstanding in the Company, distributed among 1,503,098 shares of series A (with 15,030,980 votes) and 62 858 002 shares of series B (with 62 858 002 votes).

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: [email protected]

Ulf Richenberg, General Counsel, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 29 860 25, e-mail: [email protected]

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients’ lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

This information is information that Karolinska Development AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 08.00 CET on August 31, 2017.

