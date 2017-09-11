Changes in CCP Capital Calculation Parameter

Nasdaq Clearing has updated the figures for calculation of capital requirement towards the exposure on the Financial, Commodities and Seafood markets default fund using the CEM and SA-CCR methodology.
The CCP capital calculation parameters can be found in the below link or in the attached file. CRD IV CCP notification (hypothetical capital)
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- NCM (Norrep Capital Management Ltd.) Launches Canada’s First Flat Management Fee Mutual Fund Pricing known as Z Series “the last word on fees” - September 11, 2017
- Named CARH’s Top Rural Affordable Developer for the 3rd Year in a Row, Greystone Completes Latest Preservation Deal in South Carolina for $77.3 Million - September 11, 2017
- Werner Enterprises Named a 2017 Top 100 Trucker - September 11, 2017