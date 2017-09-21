Chart-topping Country Star Dustin Lynch Brings Stay Country – His Exclusive Clothing Line – To Evine

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evine Live Inc. (“Evine”) (NASDAQ:EVLV), a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company (evine.com), today announced its partnership with Platinum-selling country star Dustin Lynch, and the launch of his new clothing collection, Stay Country. Lynch, who released his third album on September 8 titled Current Mood, has just landed his fifth consecutive No. 1 hit on the Country Radio Airplay charts with the GOLD-certified “Small Town Boy.” The exclusive-to-Evine Stay Country clothing line debuts September 25 and represents the Tullahoma, TN native’s approach to living a “stay true to your roots” lifestyle with unique designs including t-shirts, jean jackets, high-quality denim and faux leather.

“There are few up-and-coming country music stars that are as on fire as Dustin Lynch is right now,” said Bob Rosenblatt, Chief Executive Officer at Evine. “He just landed another No. 1 single and is gearing up for his own headline tour in November. His Evine-exclusive Stay Country clothing line is a perfect reflection of his grounded, down-to-earth style of country music and we are excited to welcome him and his loyal fans to Evine.”

“As I have grown as an artist, I discovered my own personal sense of style and sought out items that not only looked good, but also represented who I am and where I came from,” said Lynch. “Stay Country isn’t just a clothing brand, it’s a lifestyle that reflects down-home tradition and nothing but good times. I can’t wait to bring some fresh country style to Evine!”

Stay Country premieres September 25 at 7:00pm ET and September 26 at 10:00am ET and 2:00pm ET and embodies the country chic lifestyle that Lynch is known for. Featuring rugged elements like oil-washing, distressing and stud details, the line perfectly blends classic influences with just the right amount of edge, a look that is trending across today’s modern country scene. In addition to women’s fashion, the collection will offer a select number of unisex options including two uniquely-designed t-shirts and a jean jacket with the official Stay Country logo engraved on the back.

Viewers are invited to watch the premiere of Stay Country via cable and satellite, mobile apps and live streaming online at www.evine.com. Evine airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channels 134 and 228, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation’s top cable providers. Find Evine in your area: bit.ly/1CNa450.

For more information on Stay Country, visit www.evine.com/StayCountry . For more information on Evine, visit www.evine.com.

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million cable and satellite television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.

About Dustin Lynch

Since releasing his PLATINUM debut single, “Cowboys and Angels,” Lynch has been on a steady path toward superstardom with five consecutive #1s, two Top 5 albums, PLATINUM-level certifications and tours with the biggest names in Country music (Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Brad Paisley). Racking up over 113 million views on YouTube/VEVO, scoring 250 million-plus streams on Spotify, soaring to #1 on the MTV Music Meter, and selling 3 million digital tracks, he brings a fresh combination of traditional influence and edgy intensity to the genre. Following his sophomore album, WHERE IT’S AT (Broken Bow Records) – which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart and has tallied over 1 million tracks sold to date – Lynch’s hotly-anticipated follow up, CURRENT MOOD, arrived September 8. Produced by Brent Anderson, Mickey Jack Cones, Ross Copperman, Zach Crowell, and Will Weatherly, the boldly adventurous project features the GOLD-certified, #1 singles “Seein’ Red” and “Small Town Boy,” and aims to push the envelope of Country music even further. Realizing his longtime dream of creating a fashion line, Lynch has also branched out to launch Stay Country. Stay Country brand is a collaboration between Lynch and New York Based Manufacturers Apparel Solution, which specializes in celebrity licensing for men’s and woman’s apparel and accessories.

