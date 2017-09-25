Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Angela Merkel turns to the complex task of sounding out partners in a potentially fragile coalition after securing a fourth term as chancellor in Sunday’s election even though her conservatives bled support to the far-right.
