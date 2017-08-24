Breaking News
Home / Top News / Chief Financial Officer Harold Telners Joins CGE Energy’s Executive Team

Chief Financial Officer Harold Telners Joins CGE Energy’s Executive Team

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

BRIGHTON, Mich., Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGE Energy (OTCPink:CGEI), the leading engineer of no capital cost energy solutions, announces that Mr. Harold Telners, a Certified Public Accountant, and seasoned financial executive, joined the Company’s leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 30-years of experience, Telners will oversee CGE Energy’s finance and accounting departments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a5e09f0-3447-432b-822d-fb6b4d44d51e

The executive hire comes as CGE Energy continues its rapid growth. After selling his practice in late 2016, Telners joined CGE Energy as CFO in the first quarter of 2017. In that same timeframe, CGE Energy has signed $7.7 Million in new long-term contracts to be installed over the next few months.

“We are pleased to welcome to CGE a CFO with the caliber of Harold Telners. Harold brings terrific skills to our finance and accounting team,” says CGE Energy President/CEO Bryan Zaplitny. “He will be instrumental in providing the finance vision, strategy, and leadership to help the CGE Energy get to the next level.”

Harold Telners, CPA, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Previously, in 1986 he formed Accounting & Tax Services, Inc. (ATS), one of Southeast Michigan’s most diversified accounting firms.

“I have admired the business CGE has been building and am fortunate to be part of the next phase of that journey. There are many opportunities both currently and ahead for CGE Energy,” said Telners.

For further information about CGE, contact Media Communications, Paul Schneider, 248-446-1344, [email protected]

About CGE Energy

CGE Energy (OTCPink:CGEI) makes it easy for businesses, local governments, and non-profits to receive the benefits of sustainable energy projects with no upfront cost. CGE hand-selects the very best facilities to partner with and turns their wasted energy into immediate and continuous savings for the customer. By uniquely selling sustainability-as-a-service, CGE’s proprietary Sustain business model delivers an exclusive combination of today’s best energy efficiency and sustainable energy generation technologies, including CGE’s exclusive WIND-e20 wind turbine, http://www.cgeenergy.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or future strategies that are signified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes” or similar language. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Contact: Paul Schneider
248-446-1344
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.