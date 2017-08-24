Chief Financial Officer Harold Telners Joins CGE Energy’s Executive Team

BRIGHTON, Mich., Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGE Energy (OTCPink:CGEI), the leading engineer of no capital cost energy solutions, announces that Mr. Harold Telners, a Certified Public Accountant, and seasoned financial executive, joined the Company’s leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 30-years of experience, Telners will oversee CGE Energy’s finance and accounting departments.

The executive hire comes as CGE Energy continues its rapid growth. After selling his practice in late 2016, Telners joined CGE Energy as CFO in the first quarter of 2017. In that same timeframe, CGE Energy has signed $7.7 Million in new long-term contracts to be installed over the next few months.

“We are pleased to welcome to CGE a CFO with the caliber of Harold Telners. Harold brings terrific skills to our finance and accounting team,” says CGE Energy President/CEO Bryan Zaplitny. “He will be instrumental in providing the finance vision, strategy, and leadership to help the CGE Energy get to the next level.”

Harold Telners, CPA, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Previously, in 1986 he formed Accounting & Tax Services, Inc. (ATS), one of Southeast Michigan’s most diversified accounting firms.

“I have admired the business CGE has been building and am fortunate to be part of the next phase of that journey. There are many opportunities both currently and ahead for CGE Energy,” said Telners.

