Chief Operational Officer Luc De Proost has decided to leave Sif- group

Roermond, 1 September 2017. COO Luc De Proost (57) has announced his intentions to leave Sif- group (“Sif” or “Company”) to pursue his career outside the company. Mr. De Proost has been the COO of Sif since October 2015.

Mr. De Proost will leave Sif once the Company has engaged a new COO.

The management and supervisory board would, on behalf of the Company, like to thank Mr. De Proost for his contribution and achievements over the last period and wish him success in his future career.

Sif is a leading manufacturer of large steel tubulars which are used as foundation components for the offshore wind and offshore oil & gas markets. The Company manufactures customised tubular components for offshore foundations, predominantly in the greater North Sea region. Sif combines a highly automated and flexible production facility with technology leadership in rolling and welding of heavy steel plates which is based on over 66 years of experience and innovative in-house developed techniques and processes. Sif primarily produces monopiles, transition pieces and piles that are used to anchor jacket foundations in the seabed for offshore wind turbines, as well as legs, pile sleeves and piles of the larger jackets for oil & gas as well as tubular structures for various uses such as jetties. Sif is listed at Euronext Amsterdam.

