China’s Xi says BRICS must promote open world economy

XIAMEN, China (Reuters) – The BRICS group of emerging economies must promote trade liberalization and an open world economy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a business meeting on Sunday at the start of a three-day summit being held in southeastern China.
