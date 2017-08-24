Chinese tourists can now use Alipay in all 242 Starbucks across Malaysia

Breaking News
HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alipay, the world’s largest online and mobile payment platform operated by Ant Financial Services Group (“Ant Financial”, “Ant”), is now available for Mainland Chinese tourists at all 242 Starbucks branches across Malaysia. Chinese tourists can find a nearest Starbucks through the in-app Discovery platform, and pay for their drinks in RMB via Alipay. Alipay and Starbucks Malaysia are also launching a marketing campaign to celebrate the partnership together with Chinese consumers.

Starting from August 18 to October 31, a Chinese tourist using Alipay in Starbucks can enjoy 10% off with cap at RMB 5 yuan and free drink size upgrade at the same time once every week. The customer will also receive a 10%-off e-voucher for future use upon completion of the first transaction. Alipay and Starbucks Malaysia fund the campaign jointly.

“Starbucks is one of the most visited merchants by Chinese tourists in many countries. Through Alipay’s Discovery platform, we are leading our users to the nearest Starbucks wherever they are in Malaysia. Getting a cup of familiar coffee with a familiar payment method at a random street corner in Malaysia, will make one’s journey as relaxed as at home,” said Dayong Zhang, General Manager of Alipay Southeast Asia.

“Now you can use Alipay to pay for your favorite Starbucks beverage at all Starbucks store around Malaysia, including 32 Drive-Thru concept stores and 15 stores in the airport. It is so convenient that customers just have to flash their mobile application at the counter without going through money exchanger to get a cup of coffee. We would like to invite all Alipay users to enjoy their favorite cup of Starbucks beverage during their stay in Malaysia,” said Sydney Quays, Chief Executive Officer of Berjaya Food Berhad.

Merchants in Malaysia started to accept Alipay in April 2017 and it’s now available in over 5,000 merchants, including over 2,100 7-Eleven stores. Types of merchants include restaurants, bars, supermarkets, department stores, and convenience stores.

Mainland China is the third largest international visitor market for Malaysia. Over 2.12 million Chinese tourists visited Malaysia in 2016 and a year-on-year increase of 8.3% was seen from the first quarter of 2017.

About Alipay
Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world’s largest mobile and online payment platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay currently has over 520 million active users and over 450 financial institution partners globally. Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler. Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management products directly from within the app. In addition to online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside of China. Over 10 million brick-and-mortar merchants now accept Alipay across China. Alipay’s in-store payment service is covering more than 30 countries across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is supported in 24 countries and regions. Alipay works with over 250 overseas financial institutions and payment solution providers to enable cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and overseas customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites. Alipay currently supports 19 currencies.

About Starbucks Malaysia
Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd is wholly owned by Berjaya Group Berhad and a licensee of Starbucks Coffee International. The company operates Starbucks retail locations throughout Malaysia and is committed to offering the world’s finest coffee while enriching Malaysians’ lives one cup at a time. Starbucks Malaysia has been named as Malaysia’s best employer at the Aon Hewitt Best Employers- Malaysia 2015 Awards, receiving the title – ‘Best of the Best’. Aon Hewitt Best Employers Award is deemed to be one of the most prestigious awards in recognizing companies with high employee engagement, compelling employer brand, effective leadership and high performance culture. In 2014, Starbucks Malaysia has been awarded with the HR Best Practices Gold Award in the Malaysia Human Resources Award 2014 – organized by the Malaysia Institute of Human Resources Management (MIHRM). For more information, please visit the official site at www.starbucks.com.my or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StarbucksMalaysia and through the Starbucks Newsroom.

