CHJ Tech. Teams up with DOSarrest to deliver Internet Security Solutions for the Singapore Government

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHJ Technologies Singapore announced today that they have been chosen as one of the 6 approved vendors to supply cloud based DDoS protection and Web Application security services for the Singapore government over the next 3 years. The Singapore Government expects to spend SGD $50m to keep government websites going even under an attack. CHJ is the exclusive distributor of DOSarrest Internet security services in Singapore and is utilizing their DDoS and WAF solutions to satisfy the Singapore government’s security requirements.

Linus Choo, Managing Director of CHJ Technologies states “CHJ Technologies has a substantial track record providing cyber security services in Singapore. Having first been awarded DDoS mitigation contracts with the Singapore government in 2014, we are both elated and honored to have been awarded for a second time in this latest tender. We feel that this renewal of our services is a testament to the calibre of services our team provides and our partnership with DOSarrest.

“Understanding the strategic importance of cyber security services, we align and integrate perfectly with the investments our government is making in DDoS protection and other cyber security services, this makes the continuation of our collaboration with the government all the more valued. This is a very significant accomplishment for both CHJ Technologies and DOSarrest.”

Mark Teolis, CEO of DOSarrest explains “It was a very rigorous process to meet all the requirements of the Singapore government’s security specifications, in the end we beat out many competitors 3 years ago and we did it again this year.” Teolis adds “CHJ Tech is a great match for us, their staff on the ground and customer support paired with our technology is a home run.”

Choo adds “We are actively exploring other opportunities in the Asean region as a partner with DOSarrest.“

About DOSarrest Internet Security:

DOSarrest, founded in 2007 in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, is one of only a couple of companies worldwide to specialize in only cloud based DDoS protection services. Additional Web security services offered are Cloud based Web Application Firewall (WAF), Vulnerability Testing and Optimization (VTO), DataCenter Defender – GRE as well as cloud based global load balancing and a simulated DDoS attack Platform.

For more information: DOSarrest.com

About CHJ Technologies:

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Singapore, we have become one of Asia’s leading and fastest-growing managed cybersecurity service providers. Our expertise and product lines enable organizations to discover, risks and mitigate them. Continually pushing boundaries, we protect our customers’ critical assets and information wherever it lives – in the cloud and on-premises.

For more information: http://www.chjtech.com.sg

