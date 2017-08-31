Cie du Bois Sauvage : Results H1 2017

Operating income before disposals, changes in fair value and depreciations: EUR 21,2 million compared to EUR 6,1 million on June 30 2016

Net Result, Group’s share: EUR 21,5 million compared to 3,2 million on June 30, 2016

Intrinsic value stands at EUR 383 per share on June 30, 2017 compared to EUR 369 on December 31, 2016

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcc378d9-7b37-461b-b5d0-c85681e48dd9