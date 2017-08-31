Cie du Bois Sauvage : Results H1 2017

Operating income before disposals, changes in fair value and depreciations: EUR 21,2 million compared to EUR 6,1 million on June 30 2016
Net Result, Group’s share: EUR 21,5 million compared to 3,2 million on June 30, 2016
Intrinsic value stands at EUR 383 per share on June 30, 2017 compared to EUR 369 on December 31, 2016
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcc378d9-7b37-461b-b5d0-c85681e48dd9
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- IC GROUP A/S – ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2016/17 - August 31, 2017
- Xbrane Biopharma releases interim report for the period April – June 2017 - August 31, 2017
- Change of Number of Shares and Votes in Karolinska Development - August 31, 2017