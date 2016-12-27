City Harvest to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

ADVISORY, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What: 
City Harvest, the world’s first food rescue organization, which delivered its 600 millionth pound of food for hungry New Yorkers last week, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Gregory Boroff, Chief External Relations Officer and Marc Glosserman, Founder & CEO at Hill Country Hospitality, will ring the Opening Bell. 

Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET      

City Harvest Media Contact:
Cara Taback
(646) 412-0645
ctaback@cityharvest.org

Nasdaq MarketSite:
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
emily.pan@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK

Social Media:
For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page: http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page: http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page: http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page: http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:
https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:
To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About City Harvest
City Harvest pioneered food rescue in 1982 and, this year, will collect 55 million pounds of excess food to help feed the nearly 1.4 million New Yorkers struggling to put meals on their tables. Through relationships with farms, grocers, restaurants, and manufacturers, City Harvest collects nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste and delivers it free of charge to 500 soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs across the five boroughs. In addition to helping meet the immediate need for food, City Harvest developed long-term Healthy Neighborhoods programs which partner with low-income communities to increase access to fresh produce and help residents shop for and cook nutritious, budget-conscious meals.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of $10.0 trillion and approximately 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com  

-NDAQA-

