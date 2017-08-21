City National Sets New Record for Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies to Schools in Eight States

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, today announced that colleagues of the bank collected over 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its 8th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month. The bank is donating the backpacks filled with supplies to 69 elementary and middle schools, and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Washington State, and Washington, D.C.

This year’s donations surpassed last year’s Back-to-School Drive by over 32 percent. This is also the eighth consecutive year that the bank has included backpacks pre-filled with school supplies, which exceeded last year’s amount of 1,400 backpacks.

Additionally, bank colleagues are taking part in teaching City National’s Dollars + Sense financial literacy program to students at some of the schools receiving backpack donations. City National started its financial literacy program in 2007 as an enhancement to its award-winning Reading is The way up® literacy program. The Dollars + Sense program is for grades K-12 and teaches age appropriate information about banking and finance.

“Our colleagues represent the pride values of our bank with their generosity of both time and money, and this year’s Back-to-School Drive reaffirms City National’s commitment to the communities we serve,” said Jennifer Nickerson, vice president and community relations manager for City National. “We collected over a third more backpacks than we did last year, and have increased that amount every year for the past eight years. That generosity speaks volumes about our colleagues and the bank we represent.”

The school supplies that are part of each backpack include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more. In addition to these supplies, bank colleagues donated countless hours of time packaging and delivering the backpacks to the various schools receiving them.

Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.

California

John Marshall Elmentary, Anaheim

United Way of Ventura County, Camarillo

Winnetka Elementary, Canoga Park

Meadow Homes Elementary, Concord

Share Our Selves, Costa Mesa

Project Access – Harbor Village, Harbor City

Cherryland Elementary, Hayward

Felton Elementary, Inglewood

Assistance League of Los Angeles, Hollywood

Academia Moderna Charter School, Los Angeles

Allesandro Elementary, Los Angeles

A Place Called Home, Los Angeles

Azusa Lighthouse Mission, Los Angeles

Atwater Elementary, Los Angeles

Carthay School of Environmental Studies Magnet, Los Angeles

Drew Childhood Development Corporation, Los Angeles

LIFT LA, Los Angeles

Logan Street Elementary School, Los Angeles

Educating Young Minds, Los Angeles

GALA (Girls Academic Leadership Academy), Los Angeles

Magnolia Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles

Metro Charter Elementary, Los Angeles

Para Los Ninos, Los Angeles

Project Access – Vista Angelino, Los Angeles

R.D. White Elementary School, Los Angeles

Rivera Elementary School, Los Angeles

San Gabriel Elementary, Los Angeles

Solano Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles

Stevenson Middle School, Los Angeles

Sunrise Elementary, Los Angeles

Synergy Charter School, Los Angeles

Tom Bradley Elementary School, Los Angeles

Urban Compass, Los Angeles

10 th Street Elementary, Los Angeles

Street Elementary, Barton Elementary, Long Beach

The Family Giving Tree, Milpitas

Youth Policy Institute, Hollywood

Lowman Special Education Center, North Hollywood

Claremont Middle School, Oakland

East Bay Asian Youth Center, Oakland

Mariposa Elementary, Ontario

Project Access – Pacific Point, Oxnard

Maryvale Elementary School, Rosemead

Imagine Community Academy, Sacramento

Padres – Unidos, Santa Ana

Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara

Juarez Elementary School, San Diego

Monarch Elementary, San Diego

Sanchez Elementary, San Francisco

Roscoe Elementary, Sun Valley

Ladera Elementary School, Ventura

Nevada

John C. Fremont Elementary, Carson City

C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville

Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas

Hidden Valley Elementary, Reno

Jack Dailey Elementary, Las Vegas

Paradise Elementary, Las Vegas

New York

Hyde Leadership Charter School, Bronx

PS 153 School, Manhattan

PS 134 School, New York

Georgia

Dunbar Elementary, Atlanta

Dunwoody Springs Elementary School, Atlanta

International Community School, Decatur

Tennessee

Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville

Minnesota

Bancroft Elementary School, Minneapolis

Washington State

Pioneer Elementary School, Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Powell Elementary School, Washington, D.C.

The Washington School for Girls, Washington, D.C.

The SEED School of DC, Washington, D.C.

About City National

With $45.0 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 72 offices, including 17 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta and Minneapolis. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $58.5 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 35 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

For images related to this story, go to

https://www.cnb.com/PublishingImages/school-supply-drive-3.jpg

https://www.cnb.com/PublishingImages/school-supply-drive-2.jpg

https://www.cnb.com/PublishingImages/school-supply-drive-1.jpg

Captions : City National colleagues, along with members of their families, help pack and sort backpacks with school supplies for delivery to schools in eight states. Other images show the hundreds of boxes and the actual backpacks City National shipped to the 67 schools and nonprofits receiving school supplies.

