City National Sets New Record for Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies to Schools in Eight States

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, today announced that colleagues of the bank collected over 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its 8th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month. The bank is donating the backpacks filled with supplies to 69 elementary and middle schools, and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Washington State, and Washington, D.C.
This year’s donations surpassed last year’s Back-to-School Drive by over 32 percent. This is also the eighth consecutive year that the bank has included backpacks pre-filled with school supplies, which exceeded last year’s amount of 1,400 backpacks.
Additionally, bank colleagues are taking part in teaching City National’s Dollars + Sense financial literacy program to students at some of the schools receiving backpack donations. City National started its financial literacy program in 2007 as an enhancement to its award-winning Reading is The way up® literacy program. The Dollars + Sense program is for grades K-12 and teaches age appropriate information about banking and finance.
“Our colleagues represent the pride values of our bank with their generosity of both time and money, and this year’s Back-to-School Drive reaffirms City National’s commitment to the communities we serve,” said Jennifer Nickerson, vice president and community relations manager for City National. “We collected over a third more backpacks than we did last year, and have increased that amount every year for the past eight years. That generosity speaks volumes about our colleagues and the bank we represent.”
The school supplies that are part of each backpack include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more. In addition to these supplies, bank colleagues donated countless hours of time packaging and delivering the backpacks to the various schools receiving them.
Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.
California
- John Marshall Elmentary, Anaheim
- United Way of Ventura County, Camarillo
- Winnetka Elementary, Canoga Park
- Meadow Homes Elementary, Concord
- Share Our Selves, Costa Mesa
- Project Access – Harbor Village, Harbor City
- Cherryland Elementary, Hayward
- Felton Elementary, Inglewood
- Assistance League of Los Angeles, Hollywood
- Academia Moderna Charter School, Los Angeles
- Allesandro Elementary, Los Angeles
- A Place Called Home, Los Angeles
- Azusa Lighthouse Mission, Los Angeles
- Atwater Elementary, Los Angeles
- Carthay School of Environmental Studies Magnet, Los Angeles
- Drew Childhood Development Corporation, Los Angeles
- LIFT LA, Los Angeles
- Logan Street Elementary School, Los Angeles
- Educating Young Minds, Los Angeles
- GALA (Girls Academic Leadership Academy), Los Angeles
- Magnolia Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles
- Metro Charter Elementary, Los Angeles
- Para Los Ninos, Los Angeles
- Project Access – Vista Angelino, Los Angeles
- R.D. White Elementary School, Los Angeles
- Rivera Elementary School, Los Angeles
- San Gabriel Elementary, Los Angeles
- Solano Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles
- Stevenson Middle School, Los Angeles
- Sunrise Elementary, Los Angeles
- Synergy Charter School, Los Angeles
- Tom Bradley Elementary School, Los Angeles
- Urban Compass, Los Angeles
- 10th Street Elementary, Los Angeles
- Barton Elementary, Long Beach
- The Family Giving Tree, Milpitas
- Youth Policy Institute, Hollywood
- Lowman Special Education Center, North Hollywood
- Claremont Middle School, Oakland
- East Bay Asian Youth Center, Oakland
- Mariposa Elementary, Ontario
- Project Access – Pacific Point, Oxnard
- Maryvale Elementary School, Rosemead
- Imagine Community Academy, Sacramento
- Padres – Unidos, Santa Ana
- Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara
- Juarez Elementary School, San Diego
- Monarch Elementary, San Diego
- Sanchez Elementary, San Francisco
- Roscoe Elementary, Sun Valley
- Ladera Elementary School, Ventura
Nevada
- John C. Fremont Elementary, Carson City
- C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville
- Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas
- Hidden Valley Elementary, Reno
- Jack Dailey Elementary, Las Vegas
- Paradise Elementary, Las Vegas
New York
- Hyde Leadership Charter School, Bronx
- PS 153 School, Manhattan
- PS 134 School, New York
Georgia
- Dunbar Elementary, Atlanta
- Dunwoody Springs Elementary School, Atlanta
- International Community School, Decatur
Tennessee
- Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville
Minnesota
- Bancroft Elementary School, Minneapolis
Washington State
- Pioneer Elementary School, Seattle
Washington, D.C.
- Powell Elementary School, Washington, D.C.
- The Washington School for Girls, Washington, D.C.
- The SEED School of DC, Washington, D.C.
About City National
With $45.0 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 72 offices, including 17 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta and Minneapolis. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $58.5 billion in client investment assets.
City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 35 other countries.
For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.
Captions: City National colleagues, along with members of their families, help pack and sort backpacks with school supplies for delivery to schools in eight states. Other images show the hundreds of boxes and the actual backpacks City National shipped to the 67 schools and nonprofits receiving school supplies.
