CMD-IT Receives Motorola Solutions Foundation Grant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMD-IT, the national Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in Information Technology, today announced it has received a grant for $20,000 from the Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable arm of Motorola Solutions, Inc. Through the grant, CMD-IT will support the Black Women in Computing (BWiC) Pathways to STEM workshop, being held at the ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on September 23, 2017.

The BWiC workshop is a family code day for middle and high school students (ages 13-18) and their parents. Participants are introduced to computer science principles using a visual art digital design tool for learning JavaScript code and how to be a good Cyber citizen. The workshop’s purpose is to increase historically under-served and underrepresented students’ interest in computer science and programming, and promote education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The Motorola Solutions Foundation awards grants each year to organizations, such as CMD-IT, which support and advance public safety programs and technology & engineering education initiatives. This year, programs that served underrepresented and under-served populations, including females, people with disabilities and veterans were prioritized.

“CMD-IT is pleased to co-sponsor with BWiC and Motorola Solutions the workshop at the 2017 Tapia Conference. Expanding opportunities for students to be exposed to computing is critical to inspiring the next generation of computer scientists,” said Valerie Taylor, Executive Director, CMD-IT.

This is the second year Motorola Solutions Foundation, BWiC and CMD-IT have sponsored this workshop. Last year 35 high school students attended the program. “Everyone at BWiC is thrilled to be doubling the workshop size this year. Our workshop not only involves students, but also engages their parents,” said Danielle Cummings, BWiC Chair.

This year, Motorola Solutions Foundation grants will support programs that help over 2 million students, teachers, first responders, and community members across the United States. Each participant will receive an average of 186 programming hours from its partner non-profit organizations and institutions. Programs will support special populations including: females, underrepresented minorities, the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, people with disabilities, and veterans.

“Motorola Solutions Foundation is proud to support the work of CMD-IT. As a leading technology company that supports the safety of communities worldwide, we know how important it is to educate tomorrow’s technology professionals as well as enlighten civilians and first responders on today’s safety needs,” said Matt Blakely, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation.

For additional information on the Motorola Solutions Foundation grants program, visit: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation. Visit www.CMD-IT.org and www.tapiaconference.org for information about CMD-IT. For more information about the workshop visit: https://sites.google.com/site/bwicgamingworkshop/atlanta-ga—september-23-2017.

About CMD-IT

The vision of CMD-IT is to contribute to the national need for an effective workforce in computing and IT through inclusive programs and initiatives focused on minorities and people with disabilities. CMD-IT’s vision is accomplished through its mission to insure that underrepresented groups are fully engaged in computing and IT, and promotes innovation that enriches, enhances and enables underrepresented communities. Visit www.cmd-it.org.

About Motorola Solutions Foundation

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions. With employees located around the globe, Motorola Solutions seeks to benefit the communities where it operates. The foundation achieves this by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation. The Motorola Solutions Foundation focuses its funding on public safety, disaster relief, employee programs and education, especially in science, technology, engineering and math. For more information on Motorola Solutions Corporate and Foundation giving, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation.

