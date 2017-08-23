Co-Founder of BankMobile Luvleen Sidhu Selected as CEO Connection’s 2017 Mid-Market Young Leader

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and America’s fastest growing mobile-first bank, today announced Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, was selected as CEO Connection’s 2017 Mid-Market Young Leader. She was also recently recognized as one of CEO Connection’s 2017 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market.

CEO Connection is the only membership organization exclusively for mid-market CEOs. The selection process for the CEO Connection Mid-Market Awards is designed to ensure the organization honors the most deserving mid-market companies and mid-market leaders. Nominations were accepted from the community at large, then CEO Connection’s nomination team vetted the candidates, solicited the opinions of academic, media and business leaders, and presented five candidates in each category to the committee of prior award recipients who voted to determine the new award recipients.

“This recognition means a tremendous amount to me and I am honored to have been selected by CEO Connection as its 2017 Young Leader,” stated Sidhu. “BankMobile was launched in 2015 with the mission to financially empower millennials and the underbanked. We have been able to have a positive impact on the lives of nearly two million people so far and I look forward to impacting many more as we continue to grow.”

Under Sidhu’s management, BankMobile has grown to be in the Top 25 banks in the country in terms of number of consumer checking accounts. The bank has also reached many significant milestones, including: the establishment of BankMobile Labs, the internal technology and innovation team at BankMobile; the creation of the BankMobile Foundation, which awards an annual Financial Literacy Scholarship; the launch of its BankMobilist College Program across 70 campuses nationwide; its partnership with Udemy, an open, global marketplace built to improve lives through learning; and the launch of BankMobile BOLD, the BankMobile flagship product among others. Sidhu is also a member of the BankMobile Board of Directors.

Additionally, Luvleen and Jay Sidhu, Chairman and CEO of Customers Bank and BankMobile, released a book in June 2016 entitled, “Why Can’t Banks Be as Easy as Uber? BankMobile and The Real Future of Banking.” It reached #1 International Best Seller-status on Amazon as it gained popularity in the USA, Australia and Germany Amazon stores in less than 24 hours.

Sidhu has also been featured regularly in the media including on CNBC, Bloomberg Radio, Fox News Radio and in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes.com, American Banker, among others. She is also a national and international speaker at industry conferences and at undergraduate and graduate programs, where she encourages financial innovation and entrepreneurship.

Honorees will be recognized at the 2017 Mid-Market Convention on September 25-27 at The Wharton School in Philadelphia, PA. Referred to as the “Davos for the Mid-Market,” this exclusive global gathering brings together the leadership of the mid-market top business experts and senior government officials to help each other and change the world.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, is America’s largest mobile-first bank, offering fee-free checking and savings accounts. It provides target customers – millennials, the underbanked and middle income households with a digital, effortless, and financially empowering experience. BankMobile offers checking, savings, lines of credit, joint accounts and access to over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide (BankMobile VIP customers have free access to every ATM in the country, which is more than 400,000 ATMs), a guaranteed higher savings rate than the top four banks in the nation, a personal banker for all customers, and a free financial advisor for VIP customers. BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit www.bankmobile.com.

ABOUT CEO Connection

CEO Connection is the ONLY membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies – companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in annual revenue. Our mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. We accomplish this by connecting them to each other; connecting them to people, information and resources to which they would otherwise not have access; and promoting the interests, welfare, and perspective of the mid-market.

Members are C-level executives with responsibility for all or significant portions of their respective company. They represent a wide variety of businesses across a broad geographic spectrum. Collectively mid-market companies account for $10 trillion of the $30 trillion annual U.S. private sector gross receipts.

Inspired by C-level Wharton executives, CEO Connection began in 2005 and has evolved into a dynamic community with wide ranging benefits uniquely designed to help the mid-market CEO and champion the mid-market perspective.

