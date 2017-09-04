Breaking News
Paris, September 4, 2017 – 19h00

                      

COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at August 31, 2017

Total Number of
Shares Capital 		Theoretical Number of Voting Rights1 Number of Real
Voting Rights2
157,248,232 157,248,232 156,885,295
     
 

 

(1) including own shares

   
(2) excluding own shares    

About Coface

 

COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d’Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company’s registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.

 

At the date of July 31st, 2017, the Company’s share capital amounts to €314,496,464, divided into 157,248,232 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.

 

All regulated information is available on the company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors).

 

 

 

Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

 

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a1bf5ef-82a8-4fb9-ab6e-b0b9b56aec3c

