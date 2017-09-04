Paris, 04 September 2017 – 7:00pm
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares
(excluding the liquidity agreement) made between
August 28 and September 1 2017
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse[1]
The main features of the 2017-2018 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document.
|Trading session of (Date)
|Transaction
|Number of shares
|Weighted average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|651
|8.0000 €
|5,208.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|40
|8.0000 €
|320.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|209
|8.0000 €
|1,672.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|64
|8.0000 €
|512.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|623
|7.9100 €
|4,927.93 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|43
|7.9300 €
|340.99 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|110
|7.9300 €
|872.30 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|643
|7.9000 €
|5,079.70 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|158
|7.8600 €
|1,241.88 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|492
|7.8600 €
|3,867.12 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|665
|7.8600 €
|5,226.90 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|166
|7.8800 €
|1,308.08 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|230
|7.8800 €
|1,812.40 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|2
|7.8800 €
|15.76 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|243
|7.8800 €
|1,914.84 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|43
|7.8600 €
|337.98 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|229
|7.8300 €
|1,793.07 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|705
|7.8300 €
|5,520.15 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|2
|7.8700 €
|15.74 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|250
|7.8800 €
|1,970.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|125
|7.8800 €
|985.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|232
|7.8800 €
|1,828.16 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|29
|7.8800 €
|228.52 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|161
|7.8700 €
|1,267.07 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|87
|7.8700 €
|684.69 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|113
|7.8800 €
|890.44 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|110
|7.8800 €
|866.80 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|100
|7.8800 €
|788.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|1
|7.9000 €
|7.90 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|114
|7.9000 €
|900.60 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|85
|7.9000 €
|671.50 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|94
|7.8800 €
|740.72 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|569
|7.8800 €
|4,483.72 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|2
|7.8700 €
|15.74 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|130
|7.8700 €
|1,023.10 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|191
|7.8500 €
|1,499.35 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|118
|7.8500 €
|926.30 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|338
|7.8500 €
|2,653.30 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|86
|7.8300 €
|673.38 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|554
|7.8300 €
|4,337.82 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|61
|7.8400 €
|478.24 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|300
|7.8400 €
|2,352.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|137
|7.8400 €
|1,074.08 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|38
|7.8500 €
|298.30 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|160
|7.8500 €
|1,256.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|442
|7.8500 €
|3,469.70 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|216
|7.8900 €
|1,704.24 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|491
|7.8900 €
|3,873.99 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|481
|7.8900 €
|3,795.09 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|142
|7.8900 €
|1,120.38 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|45
|7.8700 €
|354.15 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|576
|7.8700 €
|4,533.12 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|13
|7.8700 €
|102.31 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|200
|7.9000 €
|1,580.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|20
|7.9000 €
|158.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|154
|7.9000 €
|1,216.60 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|163
|7.9000 €
|1,287.70 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|1
|7.9000 €
|7.90 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|625
|7.8800 €
|4,925.00 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|631
|7.8500 €
|4,953.35 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|380
|7.8300 €
|2,975.40 €
|XPAR
|29/08/2017
|Purchase
|525
|7.8300 €
|4,110.75 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL 29/08/2017
|14,608
|7.8762 €
|115,055
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|175
|7.8800 €
|1,379.00 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|33
|7.8800 €
|260.04 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|320
|7.8800 €
|2,521.60 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|74
|7.8800 €
|583.12 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|142
|7.8700 €
|1,117.54 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|275
|7.8900 €
|2,169.75 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|389
|7.8900 €
|3,069.21 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|675
|7.9200 €
|5,346.00 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|150
|7.9400 €
|1,191.00 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|124
|7.9400 €
|984.56 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|206
|7.9400 €
|1,635.64 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|5
|7.9400 €
|39.70 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|641
|7.9500 €
|5,095.95 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|132
|7.9400 €
|1,048.08 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|31
|7.9400 €
|246.14 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|100
|7.9400 €
|794.00 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|229
|7.9400 €
|1,818.26 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|100
|7.9400 €
|794.00 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|230
|7.9200 €
|1,821.60 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|123
|7.9200 €
|974.16 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|301
|7.9200 €
|2,383.92 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|655
|7.9000 €
|5,174.50 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|392
|7.8200 €
|3,065.44 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|252
|7.8200 €
|1,970.64 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|651
|7.8100 €
|5,084.31 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|183
|7.8100 €
|1,429.23 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|397
|7.8300 €
|3,108.51 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|230
|7.8300 €
|1,800.90 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|44
|7.8300 €
|344.52 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|77
|7.8000 €
|600.60 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|235
|7.8100 €
|1,835.35 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|172
|7.8100 €
|1,343.32 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|120
|7.8100 €
|937.20 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|230
|7.8600 €
|1,807.80 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|230
|7.8600 €
|1,807.80 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|691
|7.8500 €
|5,424.35 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|671
|7.8300 €
|5,253.93 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|142
|7.8300 €
|1,111.86 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|506
|7.8300 €
|3,961.98 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|686
|7.8200 €
|5,364.52 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|41
|7.8100 €
|320.21 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|116
|7.8100 €
|905.96 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|153
|7.8100 €
|1,194.93 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|351
|7.8100 €
|2,741.31 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|56
|7.8200 €
|437.92 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|300
|7.8200 €
|2,346.00 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|148
|7.8200 €
|1,157.36 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|136
|7.8200 €
|1,063.52 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|450
|7.8100 €
|3,514.50 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|150
|7.8100 €
|1,171.50 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|450
|7.8100 €
|3,514.50 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|150
|7.8100 €
|1,171.50 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|10
|7.8100 €
|78.10 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|367
|7.8100 €
|2,866.27 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|233
|7.8100 €
|1,819.73 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|308
|7.8100 €
|2,405.48 €
|XPAR
|30/08/2017
|Purchase
|162
|7.8100 €
|1,265.22 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL 30/08/2017
|14,600
|7.8544 €
|114,674
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|649
|7.9000 €
|5,127.10 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|667
|7.9000 €
|5,269.30 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|176
|7.8800 €
|1,386.88 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|10
|7.8800 €
|78.80 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|1
|7.8900 €
|7.89 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|654
|7.9300 €
|5,186.22 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|657
|7.9300 €
|5,210.01 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|11
|7.9700 €
|87.67 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|9
|7.9600 €
|71.64 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|99
|7.9600 €
|788.04 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|655
|7.9600 €
|5,213.80 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|641
|7.9600 €
|5,102.36 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|686
|7.9900 €
|5,481.14 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|1
|7.9600 €
|7.96 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|24
|7.9600 €
|191.04 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|268
|7.9800 €
|2,138.64 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|568
|7.9900 €
|4,538.32 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|137
|7.9900 €
|1,094.63 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|640
|8.0000 €
|5,120.00 €
|XPAR
|31/08/2017
|Purchase
|137
|8.0000 €
|1,096.00 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL 31/08/2017
|6,690
|7.9518 €
|53,197
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|200
|8.0000 €
|1,600.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|1,172
|8.0000 €
|9,376.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|573
|7.9700 €
|4,566.81 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|1,142
|8.0000 €
|9,136.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|1,342
|8.0000 €
|10,736.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|859
|8.0000 €
|6,872.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|622
|8.0000 €
|4,976.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|16
|8.0000 €
|128.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|948
|8.0000 €
|7,584.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|777
|8.0000 €
|6,216.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|659
|8.0000 €
|5,272.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|1,145
|8.0000 €
|9,160.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|481
|8.0000 €
|3,848.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|217
|8.0000 €
|1,736.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|91
|8.0000 €
|728.00 €
|XPAR
|01/09/2017
|Purchase
|83
|8.0000 €
|664.00 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL 1/09/2017
|10,327
|7.9983 €
|82,599
|XPAR
|TOTAL 28/08/2017 – 1/09/2017
|46,225
|7.9075 €
|365,526
|XPAR
| CONTACTS
| MEDIA
Monica COULL
| ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET
Cécile COMBEAU
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2017 (subject to change)
9M-2017 results: 25 October 2017, after market close
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as Coface SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website: http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our interim financial report for the first half 2017 and 2016 Registration document.
About Coface
COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d’Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company’s registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.
At the date of August 28th, 2017, the Company’s share capital amounts to €314,496,464, divided into 157,248,232 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.
All regulated information is available on the company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors).
Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA
[1] Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00b625ef-098f-4b09-8369-a2ac1410c204
