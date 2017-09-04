Breaking News
Home / Top News / Coface SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between August 28 and September 1 2017

Coface SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between August 28 and September 1 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Paris, 04 September 2017 – 7:00pm

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares
(excluding the liquidity agreement) made between
August 28 and September 1 2017

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse[1]

The main features of the 2017-2018 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document.

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code  
 
29/08/2017 Purchase 651 8.0000 € 5,208.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 40 8.0000 € 320.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 209 8.0000 € 1,672.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 64 8.0000 € 512.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 623 7.9100 € 4,927.93 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 43 7.9300 € 340.99 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 110 7.9300 € 872.30 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 643 7.9000 € 5,079.70 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 158 7.8600 € 1,241.88 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 492 7.8600 € 3,867.12 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 665 7.8600 € 5,226.90 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 166 7.8800 € 1,308.08 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.8800 € 1,812.40 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 2 7.8800 € 15.76 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 243 7.8800 € 1,914.84 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 43 7.8600 € 337.98 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 229 7.8300 € 1,793.07 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 705 7.8300 € 5,520.15 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 2 7.8700 € 15.74 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 250 7.8800 € 1,970.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 125 7.8800 € 985.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 232 7.8800 € 1,828.16 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 29 7.8800 € 228.52 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 161 7.8700 € 1,267.07 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 87 7.8700 € 684.69 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 113 7.8800 € 890.44 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 110 7.8800 € 866.80 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 100 7.8800 € 788.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 1 7.9000 € 7.90 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 114 7.9000 € 900.60 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 85 7.9000 € 671.50 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 94 7.8800 € 740.72 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 569 7.8800 € 4,483.72 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 2 7.8700 € 15.74 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 130 7.8700 € 1,023.10 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 191 7.8500 € 1,499.35 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 118 7.8500 € 926.30 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 338 7.8500 € 2,653.30 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 86 7.8300 € 673.38 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 554 7.8300 € 4,337.82 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 61 7.8400 € 478.24 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 300 7.8400 € 2,352.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 137 7.8400 € 1,074.08 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 38 7.8500 € 298.30 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 160 7.8500 € 1,256.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 442 7.8500 € 3,469.70 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 216 7.8900 € 1,704.24 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 491 7.8900 € 3,873.99 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 481 7.8900 € 3,795.09 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 142 7.8900 € 1,120.38 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 45 7.8700 € 354.15 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 576 7.8700 € 4,533.12 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 13 7.8700 € 102.31 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 200 7.9000 € 1,580.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 20 7.9000 € 158.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 154 7.9000 € 1,216.60 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 163 7.9000 € 1,287.70 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 1 7.9000 € 7.90 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 625 7.8800 € 4,925.00 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 631 7.8500 € 4,953.35 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 380 7.8300 € 2,975.40 € XPAR  
29/08/2017 Purchase 525 7.8300 € 4,110.75 € XPAR  
TOTAL 29/08/2017 14,608 7.8762 € 115,055 XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 175 7.8800 € 1,379.00 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 33 7.8800 € 260.04 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 320 7.8800 € 2,521.60 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 74 7.8800 € 583.12 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 142 7.8700 € 1,117.54 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 275 7.8900 € 2,169.75 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 389 7.8900 € 3,069.21 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 675 7.9200 € 5,346.00 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 150 7.9400 € 1,191.00 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 124 7.9400 € 984.56 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 206 7.9400 € 1,635.64 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 5 7.9400 € 39.70 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 641 7.9500 € 5,095.95 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 132 7.9400 € 1,048.08 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 31 7.9400 € 246.14 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 100 7.9400 € 794.00 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 229 7.9400 € 1,818.26 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 100 7.9400 € 794.00 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.9200 € 1,821.60 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 123 7.9200 € 974.16 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 301 7.9200 € 2,383.92 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 655 7.9000 € 5,174.50 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 392 7.8200 € 3,065.44 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 252 7.8200 € 1,970.64 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 651 7.8100 € 5,084.31 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 183 7.8100 € 1,429.23 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 397 7.8300 € 3,108.51 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.8300 € 1,800.90 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 44 7.8300 € 344.52 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 77 7.8000 € 600.60 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 235 7.8100 € 1,835.35 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 172 7.8100 € 1,343.32 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 120 7.8100 € 937.20 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.8600 € 1,807.80 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.8600 € 1,807.80 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 691 7.8500 € 5,424.35 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 671 7.8300 € 5,253.93 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 142 7.8300 € 1,111.86 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 506 7.8300 € 3,961.98 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 686 7.8200 € 5,364.52 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 41 7.8100 € 320.21 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 116 7.8100 € 905.96 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 153 7.8100 € 1,194.93 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 351 7.8100 € 2,741.31 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 56 7.8200 € 437.92 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 300 7.8200 € 2,346.00 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 148 7.8200 € 1,157.36 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 136 7.8200 € 1,063.52 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 450 7.8100 € 3,514.50 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 150 7.8100 € 1,171.50 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 450 7.8100 € 3,514.50 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 150 7.8100 € 1,171.50 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 10 7.8100 € 78.10 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 367 7.8100 € 2,866.27 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 233 7.8100 € 1,819.73 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 308 7.8100 € 2,405.48 € XPAR  
30/08/2017 Purchase 162 7.8100 € 1,265.22 € XPAR  
TOTAL 30/08/2017 14,600 7.8544 € 114,674 XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 649 7.9000 € 5,127.10 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 667 7.9000 € 5,269.30 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 176 7.8800 € 1,386.88 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 10 7.8800 € 78.80 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 1 7.8900 € 7.89 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 654 7.9300 € 5,186.22 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 657 7.9300 € 5,210.01 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 11 7.9700 € 87.67 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 9 7.9600 € 71.64 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 99 7.9600 € 788.04 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 655 7.9600 € 5,213.80 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 641 7.9600 € 5,102.36 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 686 7.9900 € 5,481.14 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 1 7.9600 € 7.96 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 24 7.9600 € 191.04 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 268 7.9800 € 2,138.64 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 568 7.9900 € 4,538.32 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 137 7.9900 € 1,094.63 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 640 8.0000 € 5,120.00 € XPAR  
31/08/2017 Purchase 137 8.0000 € 1,096.00 € XPAR  
TOTAL 31/08/2017 6,690 7.9518 € 53,197 XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 200 8.0000 € 1,600.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 1,172 8.0000 € 9,376.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 573 7.9700 € 4,566.81 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 1,142 8.0000 € 9,136.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 1,342 8.0000 € 10,736.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 859 8.0000 € 6,872.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 622 8.0000 € 4,976.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 16 8.0000 € 128.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 948 8.0000 € 7,584.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 777 8.0000 € 6,216.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 659 8.0000 € 5,272.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 1,145 8.0000 € 9,160.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 481 8.0000 € 3,848.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 217 8.0000 € 1,736.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 91 8.0000 € 728.00 € XPAR  
01/09/2017 Purchase 83 8.0000 € 664.00 € XPAR  
TOTAL 1/09/2017 10,327 7.9983 € 82,599 XPAR  
TOTAL 28/08/2017 – 1/09/2017 46,225 7.9075 € 365,526 XPAR  

CONTACTS

 

MEDIA

 

Monica COULL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 25 01
[email protected]

 

 

 

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 

Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
[email protected]

 

Cécile COMBEAU
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 18 03
[email protected]

 

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2017 (subject to change)
9M-2017 results: 25 October 2017, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as Coface SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website: http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our interim financial report for the first half 2017 and 2016 Registration document.

About Coface

COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d’Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company’s registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.

At the date of August 28th, 2017, the Company’s share capital amounts to €314,496,464, divided into 157,248,232 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.

All regulated information is available on the company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors).

 
   

Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

[1] Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00b625ef-098f-4b09-8369-a2ac1410c204

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.