Coface SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between August 28 and September 1 2017

Paris, 04 September 2017 – 7:00pm

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares

(excluding the liquidity agreement) made between

August 28 and September 1 2017

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse[1]

The main features of the 2017-2018 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document.

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code 29/08/2017 Purchase 651 8.0000 € 5,208.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 40 8.0000 € 320.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 209 8.0000 € 1,672.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 64 8.0000 € 512.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 623 7.9100 € 4,927.93 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 43 7.9300 € 340.99 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 110 7.9300 € 872.30 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 643 7.9000 € 5,079.70 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 158 7.8600 € 1,241.88 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 492 7.8600 € 3,867.12 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 665 7.8600 € 5,226.90 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 166 7.8800 € 1,308.08 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.8800 € 1,812.40 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 2 7.8800 € 15.76 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 243 7.8800 € 1,914.84 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 43 7.8600 € 337.98 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 229 7.8300 € 1,793.07 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 705 7.8300 € 5,520.15 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 2 7.8700 € 15.74 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 250 7.8800 € 1,970.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 125 7.8800 € 985.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 232 7.8800 € 1,828.16 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 29 7.8800 € 228.52 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 161 7.8700 € 1,267.07 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 87 7.8700 € 684.69 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 113 7.8800 € 890.44 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 110 7.8800 € 866.80 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 100 7.8800 € 788.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 1 7.9000 € 7.90 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 114 7.9000 € 900.60 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 85 7.9000 € 671.50 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 94 7.8800 € 740.72 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 569 7.8800 € 4,483.72 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 2 7.8700 € 15.74 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 130 7.8700 € 1,023.10 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 191 7.8500 € 1,499.35 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 118 7.8500 € 926.30 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 338 7.8500 € 2,653.30 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 86 7.8300 € 673.38 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 554 7.8300 € 4,337.82 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 61 7.8400 € 478.24 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 300 7.8400 € 2,352.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 137 7.8400 € 1,074.08 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 38 7.8500 € 298.30 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 160 7.8500 € 1,256.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 442 7.8500 € 3,469.70 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 216 7.8900 € 1,704.24 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 491 7.8900 € 3,873.99 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 481 7.8900 € 3,795.09 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 142 7.8900 € 1,120.38 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 45 7.8700 € 354.15 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 576 7.8700 € 4,533.12 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 13 7.8700 € 102.31 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 200 7.9000 € 1,580.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 20 7.9000 € 158.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 154 7.9000 € 1,216.60 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 163 7.9000 € 1,287.70 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 1 7.9000 € 7.90 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 625 7.8800 € 4,925.00 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 631 7.8500 € 4,953.35 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 380 7.8300 € 2,975.40 € XPAR 29/08/2017 Purchase 525 7.8300 € 4,110.75 € XPAR TOTAL 29/08/2017 14,608 7.8762 € 115,055 XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 175 7.8800 € 1,379.00 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 33 7.8800 € 260.04 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 320 7.8800 € 2,521.60 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 74 7.8800 € 583.12 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 142 7.8700 € 1,117.54 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 275 7.8900 € 2,169.75 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 389 7.8900 € 3,069.21 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 675 7.9200 € 5,346.00 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 150 7.9400 € 1,191.00 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 124 7.9400 € 984.56 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 206 7.9400 € 1,635.64 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 5 7.9400 € 39.70 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 641 7.9500 € 5,095.95 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 132 7.9400 € 1,048.08 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 31 7.9400 € 246.14 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 100 7.9400 € 794.00 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 229 7.9400 € 1,818.26 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 100 7.9400 € 794.00 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.9200 € 1,821.60 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 123 7.9200 € 974.16 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 301 7.9200 € 2,383.92 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 655 7.9000 € 5,174.50 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 392 7.8200 € 3,065.44 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 252 7.8200 € 1,970.64 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 651 7.8100 € 5,084.31 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 183 7.8100 € 1,429.23 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 397 7.8300 € 3,108.51 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.8300 € 1,800.90 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 44 7.8300 € 344.52 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 77 7.8000 € 600.60 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 235 7.8100 € 1,835.35 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 172 7.8100 € 1,343.32 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 120 7.8100 € 937.20 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.8600 € 1,807.80 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 230 7.8600 € 1,807.80 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 691 7.8500 € 5,424.35 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 671 7.8300 € 5,253.93 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 142 7.8300 € 1,111.86 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 506 7.8300 € 3,961.98 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 686 7.8200 € 5,364.52 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 41 7.8100 € 320.21 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 116 7.8100 € 905.96 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 153 7.8100 € 1,194.93 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 351 7.8100 € 2,741.31 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 56 7.8200 € 437.92 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 300 7.8200 € 2,346.00 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 148 7.8200 € 1,157.36 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 136 7.8200 € 1,063.52 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 450 7.8100 € 3,514.50 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 150 7.8100 € 1,171.50 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 450 7.8100 € 3,514.50 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 150 7.8100 € 1,171.50 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 10 7.8100 € 78.10 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 367 7.8100 € 2,866.27 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 233 7.8100 € 1,819.73 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 308 7.8100 € 2,405.48 € XPAR 30/08/2017 Purchase 162 7.8100 € 1,265.22 € XPAR TOTAL 30/08/2017 14,600 7.8544 € 114,674 XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 649 7.9000 € 5,127.10 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 667 7.9000 € 5,269.30 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 176 7.8800 € 1,386.88 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 10 7.8800 € 78.80 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 1 7.8900 € 7.89 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 654 7.9300 € 5,186.22 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 657 7.9300 € 5,210.01 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 11 7.9700 € 87.67 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 9 7.9600 € 71.64 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 99 7.9600 € 788.04 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 655 7.9600 € 5,213.80 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 641 7.9600 € 5,102.36 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 686 7.9900 € 5,481.14 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 1 7.9600 € 7.96 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 24 7.9600 € 191.04 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 268 7.9800 € 2,138.64 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 568 7.9900 € 4,538.32 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 137 7.9900 € 1,094.63 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 640 8.0000 € 5,120.00 € XPAR 31/08/2017 Purchase 137 8.0000 € 1,096.00 € XPAR TOTAL 31/08/2017 6,690 7.9518 € 53,197 XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 200 8.0000 € 1,600.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 1,172 8.0000 € 9,376.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 573 7.9700 € 4,566.81 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 1,142 8.0000 € 9,136.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 1,342 8.0000 € 10,736.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 859 8.0000 € 6,872.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 622 8.0000 € 4,976.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 16 8.0000 € 128.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 948 8.0000 € 7,584.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 777 8.0000 € 6,216.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 659 8.0000 € 5,272.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 1,145 8.0000 € 9,160.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 481 8.0000 € 3,848.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 217 8.0000 € 1,736.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 91 8.0000 € 728.00 € XPAR 01/09/2017 Purchase 83 8.0000 € 664.00 € XPAR TOTAL 1/09/2017 10,327 7.9983 € 82,599 XPAR TOTAL 28/08/2017 – 1/09/2017 46,225 7.9075 € 365,526 XPAR

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2017 (subject to change)

9M-2017 results: 25 October 2017, after market close

