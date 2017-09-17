WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Michael Cohen, one of President Donald Trump’s closest business advisers, said on Sunday he would testify on Tuesday to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, as the panel investigates alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Cohen, close Trump business adviser, to testify in Senate on Tuesday - September 17, 2017
- Third St. Louis protest of police acquittal begins peacefully - September 17, 2017
- Weary Caribbean eyes second hurricane as many weeks - September 17, 2017