Colliers International Partners with HOOPP and Menkes to Manage Leasing of Award-Winning AeroCentre Buildings

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colliers International is pleased to announce their partnership with HOOPP Realty Inc. and Menkes Property Management Services Ltd. to manage the leasing of AeroCentre’s award-winning office buildings. Ideally located along Highway 401, the six buildings offer tenants exceptional branding opportunities for premier companies looking for a first-class facility.

Leading the market in creating superior office communities, AeroCentre’s buildings go beyond the walls of the office. Located adjacent to Max Ward Park, with a plethora of amenities on site, AeroCentre offers tenants the opportunity to lease office space that has been designed with a holistic approach. Each building offers a blend of private and open space offices, along with modern finishes.

HOOPP and Menkes are committed to the tenant experience, ultimately creating happier and healthier work spaces. Tenants have access to a 7,000-square foot fitness centre, jogging club, Druxy’s Deli and Café, conference room, shuttle bus service, car detailing and complementary valet parking.

“AeroCentre goes beyond the traditional office space,” said Colliers International leasing agent, Domenic Galati, “offering tenants with ample onsite amenities. This is something we want to continuously expand upon so AeroCentre can offer tenants with an unparalleled office experience.”

Many Fortune 500 companies currently make up the community at AeroCentre. With over 100,000 square feet of office space available, leasing agents Domenic Galati and Ron Jasinski are looking to welcome new tenants.

