Colliers International Partners with HOOPP and Menkes to Manage Leasing of Award-Winning AeroCentre Buildings

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colliers International is pleased to announce their partnership with HOOPP Realty Inc. and Menkes Property Management Services Ltd. to manage the leasing of AeroCentre’s award-winning office buildings. Ideally located along Highway 401, the six buildings offer tenants exceptional branding opportunities for premier companies looking for a first-class facility.

Leading the market in creating superior office communities, AeroCentre’s buildings go beyond the walls of the office. Located adjacent to Max Ward Park, with a plethora of amenities on site, AeroCentre offers tenants the opportunity to lease office space that has been designed with a holistic approach. Each building offers a blend of private and open space offices, along with modern finishes. 

HOOPP and Menkes are committed to the tenant experience, ultimately creating happier and healthier work spaces. Tenants have access to a 7,000-square foot fitness centre, jogging club, Druxy’s Deli and Café, conference room, shuttle bus service, car detailing and complementary valet parking.

“AeroCentre goes beyond the traditional office space,” said Colliers International leasing agent, Domenic Galati, “offering tenants with ample onsite amenities. This is something we want to continuously expand upon so AeroCentre can offer tenants with an unparalleled office experience.”

Many Fortune 500 companies currently make up the community at AeroCentre. With over 100,000 square feet of office space available, leasing agents Domenic Galati and Ron Jasinski are looking to welcome new tenants.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. is an industry-leading global real estate services company with 15,000 skilled professionals operating in 68 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 12 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn. To see the latest news from Colliers International in Canada, follow @collierscanada on Twitter and Colliers International Canada on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Maxine Jakubke
Talk Shop Media
Phone: 604-738-2220
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
