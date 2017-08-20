Comedy legend Jerry Lewis dies at 91, Variety reports

(Reuters) – Jerry Lewis, the comedic legend who teamed up with Dean Martin and before starring in his own series of slapstick movies during the 1950s, died at his Las Vegas home at age 91, Variety and other news outlets reported on Sunday.
