Compagnie du Bois Sauvage : Buy back of own shares – week from 02/01/2017 to 06/01/2017
2017-01-09
|Regulated Information 09/01/2017 – 08h50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 27, 2016
|
|Disclosure of trading in own shares from 02/01/2017 to 06/01/2017 :
|
|
|Date of transaction
|Number of shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Highest price (€)
|Lowest price (€)
|Total gross amount (€)
|2/01/2017
|20
|306,48
|306,50
|306,45
|6.129,50
|3/01/2017
|70
|306,40
|307,00
|305,25
|21.448,25
|4/01/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|5/01/2017
|40
|306,94
|307,45
|306,65
|12.277,50
|6/01/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|Total
|130
|306,58
|
|
|39.855,25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pursuant to Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 26 April 2009, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 06/01/2017, the number of shares bought back since April 27, 2016 amounted to 2 625 for a total amount of € 793 426,90 (taking into account the capital reduction). The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» – «Rachat d’actions propres»).
