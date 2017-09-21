COMPLETELY BARE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES “AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” HOSTED BY ADRIANA LIMA

New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading at-home hair removal brand, Completely Bare, proudly announces its collaboration with upcoming national reality television series “American Beauty Star.” The beauty-centric reality competition hosted and executive produced by iconic supermodel, Adriana Lima, premieres Sept. 21 on A+E Networks’ Lifetime Channel.

Completely Bare is recognized for its spa quality products that are both easy to use and accessibly priced. A partner of “American Beauty Star”, Completely Bare’s collection will be featured on upcoming episodes of the breakout series.

“As an indie player in the industry, we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting new series that fosters emerging talent, highlights innovations, and appeals to a wide range of beauty enthusiasts,” said Alicia Nussdorf, President of Completely Bare. “Seeing our collection brought to life and incorporated into daily beauty routines by these rising stars further displays the relevance and effectiveness of our products.”

“American Beauty Star” brings together twelve celebrity stylists and salon professionals to compete in a series of challenges, from creating high-end editorial looks to the most current glam creations for red carpets and runway shows. At the end of the season, one contestant will be named the next American Beauty Star. Hosted and executive produced by Adriana Lima, the show features makeup artist Sir John as its mentor, and former Vogue beauty editor, Sarah Brown, and photographer, Russell James, as judges. An all-star lineup of celebrity guests and beauty industry influencers serving as guest judges over the 10-episode series includes Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth, Behati Prinsloo, Camila Alves, Michelle Phan, Huda and Mona Kattan and singer Michelle Williams.

“American Beauty Star” premieres Sept. 21, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 p.m. CST on Lifetime. For more information, please visit www.mylifetime.com/shows/american-beauty-star

ABOUT COMPLETELY BARE:

Completely Bare products offer spa-quality hair removal at home. Originating from completely bare spa, the professional hair removal destination founded on Madison Avenue in NYC, completely bare offers a collection of gentle, innovative, and highly effective easy –to-use hair removal products and formulas. Our products don’t just remove the hair, but also provide pre and post treatment care for your skin to keep it looking and feeling healthy.

