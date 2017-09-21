Breaking News
Home / Top News / COMPLETELY BARE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES “AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” HOSTED BY ADRIANA LIMA

COMPLETELY BARE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES “AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” HOSTED BY ADRIANA LIMA

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading at-home hair removal brand, Completely Bare, proudly announces its collaboration with upcoming national reality television series “American Beauty Star.” The beauty-centric reality competition hosted and executive produced by iconic supermodel, Adriana Lima, premieres Sept. 21 on A+E Networks’ Lifetime Channel. 

Completely Bare is recognized for its spa quality products that are both easy to use and accessibly priced. A partner of “American Beauty Star”, Completely Bare’s collection will be featured on upcoming episodes of the breakout series.

“As an indie player in the industry, we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting new series that fosters emerging talent, highlights innovations, and appeals to a wide range of beauty enthusiasts,” said Alicia Nussdorf, President of Completely Bare. “Seeing our collection brought to life and incorporated into daily beauty routines by these rising stars further displays the relevance and effectiveness of our products.”

“American Beauty Star” brings together twelve celebrity stylists and salon professionals to compete in a series of challenges, from creating high-end editorial looks to the most current glam creations for red carpets and runway shows. At the end of the season, one contestant will be named the next American Beauty Star. Hosted and executive produced by Adriana Lima, the show features makeup artist Sir John as its mentor, and former Vogue beauty editor, Sarah Brown, and photographer, Russell James, as judges. An all-star lineup of celebrity guests and beauty industry influencers serving as guest judges over the 10-episode series includes Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth, Behati Prinsloo, Camila Alves, Michelle Phan, Huda and Mona Kattan and singer Michelle Williams.

“American Beauty Star” premieres Sept. 21, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 p.m. CST on Lifetime. For more information, please visit www.mylifetime.com/shows/american-beauty-star

ABOUT COMPLETELY BARE:

Completely Bare products offer spa-quality hair removal at home. Originating from completely bare spa, the professional hair removal destination founded on Madison Avenue in NYC, completely bare offers a collection of gentle, innovative, and highly effective easy –to-use hair removal products and formulas.  Our products don’t just remove the hair, but also provide pre and post treatment care for your skin to keep it looking and feeling healthy.

For more information, please visit: www.CompletelyBare.com. Follow us on social media @CompletelyBare

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ad82171-b3ef-4ae6-9886-3e0b42f01fa6

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd66cc9a-1857-4b87-b9a2-53c4b14394d4

CONTACT: Lily Buranasombhop
Completely Bare
212-878-3737
[email protected]

Pat Werblin
Completely Bare
212-878-3726
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.