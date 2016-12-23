EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 December 2016 SHARES
COMPONENTA CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL LOAN
A total of 8 212 000 shares subscribed with the convertible
capital loan of Componenta Corporation will be traded as old
shares as of 27 December 2016.
Identifiers of Componenta Corporation’s share:
Trading code: CTH1V
ISIN code: FI0009010110
Orderbook id: 24247
Number of shares: 176 137 224
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 23.12.2016 OSAKKEET
COMPONENTA OYJ: VAIHDETTAVALLA PÄÄOMALAINALLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET
Componenta Oyj:n vaihdettavalla pääomalainalla merkityt
yhteensä 8.212.000 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena
yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 27.12.2016 alkaen.
Componenta Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: CTH1V
ISIN-koodi: FI0009010110
id: 24247
Osakemäärä: 176.137.224
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
