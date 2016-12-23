EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 December 2016 SHARES

COMPONENTA CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL LOAN

A total of 8 212 000 shares subscribed with the convertible

capital loan of Componenta Corporation will be traded as old

shares as of 27 December 2016.

Identifiers of Componenta Corporation’s share:

Trading code: CTH1V

ISIN code: FI0009010110

Orderbook id: 24247

Number of shares: 176 137 224



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 23.12.2016 OSAKKEET

COMPONENTA OYJ: VAIHDETTAVALLA PÄÄOMALAINALLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Componenta Oyj:n vaihdettavalla pääomalainalla merkityt

yhteensä 8.212.000 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena

yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 27.12.2016 alkaen.

Componenta Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:

Kaupankäyntitunnus: CTH1V

ISIN-koodi: FI0009010110

id: 24247

Osakemäärä: 176.137.224



