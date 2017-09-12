Seinäjoki, Finland, 2017-09-12 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Atria Plc COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 12 September 2017 at 9.00 am

Composition of Atria Plc’s Nomination Board

The following people were elected to Atria Plc’s Nomination Board at the Annual General Meeting:

– Jukka Kaikkonen, Farmer, representative of Lihakunta

– Henrik Holm, Farmer, representative of Pohjanmaan Liha

– Esa Kaarto, Farmer, representative of Itikka Co-operative

– Timo Sallinen Director, Equities, representative of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

– Seppo Paavola, Agrologist, Expert Member, Chairman of Atria Plc’s Board of Directors

In its first meeting the Nomination Board will elect a Chairman from among its members. The Nomination Board prepares proposals to the next Annual General Meeting regarding the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board as well as the election of the members of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board shall present its proposal to the Board of Directors by 1 February 2018.

Shareholders or their representatives who own Series KII shares as well as the largest holder of Series A shares who does not own Series KII shares, or a representative thereof, shall be elected to the Nomination Board in accordance with their ownership in early September preceding the next Annual General Meeting. If the largest owner of Series A shares does not wish to exercise his or her right to nominate a member, the right will be transferred to the next largest Series A shareholder as per the shareholder register. Itikka Co-operative, Lihakunta and Pohjanmaan Liha Co-operative are Series KII shareholders.

If a shareholder, who would have the obligation to notify the Company of certain changes in shareholding under the Finnish Securities Markets Act (flagging obligation), presents a written request directed to the Board of Directors of the Company by the end of August, the holdings of a corporation or a foundation controlled by the shareholder or the shareholder’s holdings in several funds or registers will be combined when calculating the voting right. A holder of nominee-registered shares will be taken into account when determining the composition of the Nomination Board if the holder of nominee-registered shares presents a request concerning the issue directed to the Board of Directors of the Company by the end of the August preceding the Annual General Meeting.

Atria Plc

Juha Gröhn

CEO

DISTRIBUTION

www.atria.com

Major media

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd